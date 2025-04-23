Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DHL, tariff

DHL Suspends Deliveries Worth Over $800 To The USA, Expects More Delay

DHL suspends deliveries worth over $800 to the USA, expect more delays, and it's only going to get worse

DHL has issued an update regarding shipments to the United States. It blames multi-day delays from anywhere around the world to US destinations on the new tariff taxes and has issued a temporary suspension of business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments to the US with a customs value exceeding $800, starting yesterday. DHL clarifies that this only affects private individuals; all shipments worth under $800 or business-to-business shipments to US companies with a declarable value above $800 are not affected by the suspension, though they may also face delays.

This is a direct result of new requirements from earlier in the month that all shipments to the US with a declared customs value over $800 require formal entry processing, when previously it was $2,500, so that the right taxes and tariffs can be applied. DHL states that "this change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock. While we are working diligently to scale up and manage this increase, shipments over $800—regardless of origin—may experience multi-day delays." And now they will be suspended. DHL is keen to state that "this is a temporary measure, and we will share updates as the situation evolves."

This is likely to impact US customers who are buying original comic book artwork, slabbed comics and the like. Some people with shipments already on the way may be wondering how US customs treats original comic book artwork, whether it will be tariff-free or if it will get through at all.

This comes on top of the US announcing the end of the "de minimis" provision that exempts deliveries to consumers valued at under $800 from having to go through customs from the 2nd of May, so we might see this policy extended further. I wonder what FedEx is up to? They recently suspended economy parcel and freight services to Saudi Arabia, for separate reasons, but are still shipping unimpeded to the USA. Well, I mean, no more than the usual impairments. Hong Kong Post has also suspended mail services for goods sent to the U.S. by sea, citing tariff issues. Expect more of this to roll out, especially when "de minimis" ends.

