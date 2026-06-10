Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: aquaman, Emperor Aquaman

Aquaman "Doesn't Just Talk To Fish" Anymore, He's A God (Spoilers)

Aquaman "Doesn't Just Talk To Fish" Anymore, He's A God in Emperor Aquaman #18 by Jeremy Adams and Paolo Villanelli (Spoilers)

Article Summary Emperor Aquaman #18 pushes Arthur deeper into godhood as the Avatar of the Blue, with his powers expanding fast.

Aquaman fights beside Hal Jordan and shows off startling new abilities, from summoning rain to forging deadly ice.

Jeremy Adams and Paolo Villanelli frame Emperor Aquaman as far more than a sea king, with near-cosmic control of water.

The issue teases Aquaman’s universe-spanning lighthouses tied to the Blue, hinting at a larger DC mystery ahead.

Emperor Aquaman #18 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli is out today, and continues Aquaman's journey into godhood as an Avatar of the Blue… and ruminating about his new water-based powers, and how far they extend.

And fighting alomgside Hal Jordan, Green Lantern, he does more of the kind of things that Aquaman is not normally associated with doing.

It's more like what Iceman went through over the decades at Marvel Comics, becoming an Omega-Level mutant along the way. Or should that be Storm?

Because he can make it rain now, too. Then turn that rain into ice, which is a potential deathtrap…

Water, water everywhere, and it's cutting, smashing, drowning everyone. Including Aquaman?

Parallax in at the deep end there… and what is this all in aid of cosmically-wise? These lighthouses that Aquaman has been given the vision to establish across the universe, connected by The Blue?

No idea. Keeping it a secret from Mera and the readers alike. They'll explain that later, I am sure… maybe a place to worship the Great God Aquaman? It does seem to be heading in that direction a little bit, does it not? Emperor Aquaman #18 by Jeremy Adams and Paolo Villanelli is published by DC Comics today.

Emperor Aquaman #18 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

Aquaman finds himself trapped in a mysterious prison, only to find out he's not the only one there—Hal Jordan joins him in a jailbreak among the stars! A union between the lost Green Lantern and the Emperor to the stars points the way toward a major sea change for the DC Universe!

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