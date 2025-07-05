Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: lfcc, london film and comic con

From One Side Of London Film And Comic Con 2025 To The Other In Video...

From up top of the London Film And Comic Con, a circle around the main hall from above with all the comic book creators. by way of Simon Bisley, Glenn Fabry, Jessica Martin, Simon Furman, Geoff Senior, Colleen Douglas, David Leach, Lew Stringer, Pau Scorpi, Roger Langridge, and so, so many more. And also Mel Gibson below, taking private photo sessions, with a small group of onlookers from above. And we have the video in YouTube format for your viewing pleasure…

Tony Lee continues to run the Comic Zone side of London Comic-Con, and this year is handing out small ducks for good behaviour. I have two. Everyone seems to have made it, we were in a nearby pub the previous night with Rantz Hosely, Alison Sampson, Simon Furman, Geoff Senior and Chris Geary, and no one seems the worse for wear. Though I do hear that Renee Witterstaetter and Michael Golden, who took in Disneyland Paris before coming to the show, were hit by the French railway issues, and ended up getting a boat to Dover and a taxi from Dover to the show… I am wincing from over here already.

Simon Bisley also seems to be holding court on the whole political situation in the UK right now. He swings all over the place politically, and it's always fun to see where he lands on any given day… last time I saw him was the day after the General Election.. at this very show. It has been quite the year.

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London and focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics; organised by Showmasters Ltd and is currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

