FurForce #1 Launches in Antarctic Press' Full February 2026 Solicits and Solicitations
Antarctic Press launches a new anthropomorphic superhero team in February 2026, spinning out of Furrlough, with FurForce #1 by Larry Guidry and Berna Isilk Buber, with Tomorrow Fox and her team up against Catlactus. Where do they get those names from?
FURFORCE #1 (OF 3) CVR A BERNA ISIL BUBER
(W) Larry Guidry (A/CA) Berna Isil Buber
TOMORROW FOX and her fellow furry heroes battle the menace of CATLACTUS! It's an all-new, action-packed hybrid of superhero and anthropomorphic comics from Antarctic Press! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/11/2026
FURRLOUGH #201 CVR A BRIAN DENHAM
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brian Denham
Don't get your hackles up—Antarctic Press is back with the best in Furry Comics! In this issue: The final chapter of "Blinth" by Jason Dube and Noel Serrato, "Ferald" by Keith Williams, "Lizards" by J Holland and R Wilber, and "Tall Tales" by JD Calderon and Daphne Lage. $6.99 2/25/2026
- ORDER OF SAINT SOPHIA #1 (OF 4)
(W) Kathryn Heil (A/CA) Heath Heil
New from Antarctic Press! The Order of Saint Sophia has protected the kingdom of Toulon for 500 years. Now, the holy sisterhood of assassins is being forcibly disbanded–and Sister Amelia Redhand is to blame. She and her fellow assassins are placed under guard to ensure their peaceful reintegration into polite society. But not all of Amelia's sisters are willing to go quietly. $4.99 2/18/2026
- EXCITING COMICS #56
(W) Tom Carter (A/CA) Alfa Robbi & Dika Budi
Another thrill-packed issue of Antarctic Press's longest-running anthology! Zack was just an everyguy living a normal life, until he was gifted an alien space suit, becoming THE GUARDIAN to battle the evil MARS. $4.99 2/11/2026
CRITTERVERSE PRESENTS #2 CVR A CARLOS RENO
(W) Libbi Rich (A/CA) Carlos Reno
Rookie takes a break from the superhero life to try out for the local minor league baseball team, only to find someone has plans to ruin her dream. The best of Antarctic Press! $4.99 2/11/2026