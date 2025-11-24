Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics | Tagged: Furforce, Furrlough

FurForce #1 Launches in Antarctic Press' Full February 2026 Solicits

FurForce #1 Launches in Antarctic Press' Full February 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Antarctic Press launches a new anthropomorphic superhero team in February 2026, spinning out of Furrlough, with FurForce #1 by Larry Guidry and Berna Isilk Buber, with Tomorrow Fox and her team up against Catlactus. Where do they get those names from?

FURFORCE #1 (OF 3) CVR A BERNA ISIL BUBER

(W) Larry Guidry (A/CA) Berna Isil Buber

TOMORROW FOX and her fellow furry heroes battle the menace of CATLACTUS! It's an all-new, action-packed hybrid of superhero and anthropomorphic comics from Antarctic Press! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/11/2026

FURRLOUGH #201 CVR A BRIAN DENHAM

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brian Denham

Don't get your hackles up—Antarctic Press is back with the best in Furry Comics! In this issue: The final chapter of "Blinth" by Jason Dube and Noel Serrato, "Ferald" by Keith Williams, "Lizards" by J Holland and R Wilber, and "Tall Tales" by JD Calderon and Daphne Lage. $6.99 2/25/2026

ORDER OF SAINT SOPHIA #1 (OF 4)

(W) Kathryn Heil (A/CA) Heath Heil

New from Antarctic Press! The Order of Saint Sophia has protected the kingdom of Toulon for 500 years. Now, the holy sisterhood of assassins is being forcibly disbanded–and Sister Amelia Redhand is to blame. She and her fellow assassins are placed under guard to ensure their peaceful reintegration into polite society. But not all of Amelia's sisters are willing to go quietly. $4.99 2/18/2026

(W) Tom Carter (A/CA) Alfa Robbi & Dika Budi

Another thrill-packed issue of Antarctic Press's longest-running anthology! Zack was just an everyguy living a normal life, until he was gifted an alien space suit, becoming THE GUARDIAN to battle the evil MARS. $4.99 2/11/2026

CRITTERVERSE PRESENTS #2 CVR A CARLOS RENO

(W) Libbi Rich (A/CA) Carlos Reno

Rookie takes a break from the superhero life to try out for the local minor league baseball team, only to find someone has plans to ruin her dream. The best of Antarctic Press! $4.99 2/11/2026

