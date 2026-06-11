Posted in: Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Act IV, artists edition, beta ray bill, Daniel Warren Johnson, scott dunbier

Daniel Warren Johnson's Beta Ray Bill Artist's Edition From Act 4

Daniel Warren Johnson's Beta Ray Bill gets an Artist’s Edition from Scott Dunbier's Act IV, Skybound and Image Comics for 2027

Scott Dunbier's Act 4 Publishing, in partnership with Skybound and Image Comics, announced the upcoming release of Beta Ray Bill by Daniel Warren Johnson Artist's Edition, reprinting the artwork from the Marvel Comics series as close to the look and size of the original artboard artwork as possible, on the 3rd of February 2027.

"This Artist's Edition collects the complete Beta Ray Bill (2021) miniseries written and illustrated by Eisner Award-winning creator Daniel Warren Johnson, plus an introduction from legendary Thor writer/artist and the creator of Beta Ray Bill, Walter Simonson. Presented in a massive 12"x17" format and spanning 144 pages, the collection gives fans an unprecedented look at Johnson's kinetic, high-impact artwork alongside the visceral storytelling that made the series an instant modern classic. Johnson has become one of the most celebrated voices in comics today through critically acclaimed original works like Do A Powerbomb, Murder Falcon, and Extremity, as well as his unforgettable run on TRANSFORMERS. His work on Beta Ray Bill brought Marvel's beloved cosmic warrior roaring back into prominence in an emotionally charged adventure that pushed the character beyond Thor's shadow and into a mind-blowing, space-faring epic all his own.

"I'll never forget the first artist edition I bought: Jack Kirby's New Gods. It's still in my studio, treasured, inspiring me to this day," said Daniel Warren Johnson. "It's an honor to have Scott Dunbier give my story the same treatment."

"Looking at Dan's work is akin to viewing an artistic nuclear reactor; his drawings radiate from the page," said Scott Dunbier. "The power generated is raw, tangible, and gorgeous. An Artist's Edition is an art book disguised as a comic collection. Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible. Ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special – are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn. The only better way to experience these pages would be if you were looking over the artist's shoulder while he was toiling at his drawing board."

"If you need a reminder that Dan's the undisputed best artist in comics right now, this Beta Ray Bill Artist's Edition will knock some sense into you," said Sean Mackiewicz, SVP, Publisher, Skybound. "Every page is a masterpiece."

Additional upcoming 2026 titles include The Amazing Spider-Man by Steve Ditko Artist's Edition, George Pérez's The New Teen Titans Artist's Edition, Doctor Strange by Paul Smith Artist's Edition, Jason Pearson's Body Bags Artist's Edition, and DC Silver Age Covers and Stories Artist's Edition. Beta Ray Bill by Daniel Warren Johnson Artist's Edition will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, February 3, 2027, and at booksellers on Tuesday, March 2, 2027 for $150.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!