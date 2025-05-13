Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: glyph comics awards, philadelphia

Glyph Comics Awards 2025 Announced At East Coast Black Age of Comics

The Glyph Comics Awards 2025 have been announced at the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention in Philadelphia

Article Summary Winners of the 2025 Glyph Comics Awards were revealed at the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention.

HAMMER, SHOOK! A Black Horror Anthology, and CELESTIAL EYES took home major honors this year.

Award categories included Best Writer, Best Artist, Story of the Year, Best Cover, and more.

The Glyph Comics Awards celebrate diversity and excellence in comics with Black themes and creators.

The Glyph Comics Awards is an annual award ceremony for comic creators, initiated with the goal of inspiring young writers from diverse backgrounds to participate in the comics industry. The awards are named after Glyphs: The Language of the Black Comics Community at Pop Culture Shock, a blog founded in 2005 by comic journalist Rich Watson as "a means to provide news and commentary on comics with black themes, as well as tangential topics in the fields of black science-fiction/fantasy and animation." The Glyph Comics Awards 2025 were presented this weekend at the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention, in Philadelphia, and have been since 2006. The nominee list is below, the winners are in bold.

STORY OF THE YEAR

SHOOK! A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY; Rodney Barnes, Kevin Grevioux, David Walker, Alverne Ball, Marcus H. Roberts, Bradley Golden, John Jennings, Brandon Easton, and Evan Parke., writers; Flavio Cortes, Charlie Goubile, Jamal Williams, Phill Williams Jr, Roberto Castro, David Brame, Dan Gorman, Shawn Alleyne, Alessio Nocerino, Adam Sears, and Jermel Williams, artists

AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS (ISSUES #1 – #3); Murewa Ayodele, writer; Dotun Akande, artist

CHIBOK #2; Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist

HAMMER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; David Brame, artist

MUTINY: BLACK GIRL MAGIK #1; Kristal Adams, writer; Asiah Fulmore, artist

THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Domenico Carbone, artist

BEST COVER

THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Fabrice Sapolsky, artist

CELESTIAL EYES VOL 1: THE FIRST CYCLE; John Uche, writer; Cuisel Peach and Wisdom Onyeukwu, artists

JAZEN: THE ROSE THAT GREW FROM THE CONCRETE, PART 1; Naseed Gifted, writer; Abel Garcia, artist

JOGUNOMI ISSUE 0; Adedayo A. Erivic, writer and artist

LIBERTY KNIGHTS; Derek "Lonzo Starr" Allen, writer; Caio Oliveira- Braga, artist

METALLA #5; Akintoba Kalejaye, writer; Charles Owen, artist

SILK COTTON; Colleen Douglas, writer; Jesus Gan, artist

SPIRIT THE WOMAN OF HOPE #1 (VARIANT COVER); H.W. Peete, writer; Delio Diaz, artist

BEST WRITER

Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; HAMMER

Murewa Ayodele, writer; AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS (ISSUES #1 – #3)

Rodney Barnes, Kevin Grevioux, David Walker, Alverne Ball, Marcus H. Roberts, Bradley Golden, John Jennings, Brandon Easton, and Evan Parke., writers; SHOOK! A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY

Justin Clement, writer; AVONOME #12

Naseed Gifted, writer; JAZEN: THE ROSE THAT GREW FROM THE CONCRETE, PART 1

Rachel Khan, writer; I RUN TO MAKE MY HEART BEAT

Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; CHIBOK #2

Corey Pruitt, writer; AFRO PUNKS

BEST ARTIST

Angael Davis-Cooper and David Brame, artists; HAMMER

Dotun Akande, artist; AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS (ISSUES #1 – #3)

Adedayo. A. Erivic, artist; JOGUNOMI ISSUE 0

John Jennings, Flavio Cortes, Charlie Goubile, Jamal Williams, Phill Williams Jr, Roberto Castro, David Brame, Dan Gorman, Shawn Alleyne, Alessio Nocerino, Adam Sears, and Jermel Williams, artists; SHOOK! A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY

Stanley Obende, artist; AVONOME #12

Alexander Oriwoh, artist; CHIBOK #2

Fabrice Sapolsky and Domenico Carbone, artists; THE TORCHBEARER

Bryan "Kaiser" Tillman, artist; NINJA EMPIRE, ISSUE 0

BEST MALE CHARACTER

Peter; SILK COTTON; Colleen Douglas, writer; Jesus Gan, artist

Akolyte; AKOLYTE #6; Derek "Lonzo Starr" Allen, writer; Bruno Lima and Matheus Huve, artists

Antwan, the Torchbearer; THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Domenico Carbone, artist

Bassforce; BASSFORCE #0; Chris Thomasma, writer; Matteo Illuminati and Ariana Pisani, artists

Chad; CHAD; Kimarley Henry, writer and artist

John Henry II; HAMMER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; David Brame, artist

Leon; LEON: WORST FRIENDS FOREVER: A GRAPHIC NOVEL (LEON #2); Jamar Nicholas, writer and artist

ShowTime and Tey Diggz; BROOK-CITY; Dwayne Robinson Jr and Terence Young, writers; Dwayne Robinson Jr, artist BEST FEMALE CHARACTER Onwanuju; CELESTIAL EYES VOL 1: THE FIRST CYCLE; John Uche, writer; Francis Goodluck, artist

Erzulie Dantor; THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Domenico Carbone, artist

Nzinga (Eni) Keita; FANGERNAILS: GHOST IN THE PROJECTS; Jeff Carroll, writer; Emax Emmanuel Olumide, artist

Kei Kuroko; BLADE OF THE BLACK BIRD #1; Wale Awelenje, writer; Brian Ibeh, artist

Odina; ODINA ISSUE 6 WRITTEN BY ONAJI ROUSE; Onaji Rouse, writer; Samuel Marques, artist

Moriya Pleasant (aka Mutiny); MUTINY: BLACK GIRL MAGIK #1; Kristal Adams, writer; Asiah Fulmore, artist

Jazen (Jazen Scott); JAZEN: THE ROSE THAT GREW FROM THE CONCRETE, PART 1; Naseed Gifted, writer; Abel Garcia and Manoli Martinez, artists

Tezra; TEZRA #1; C.J. McWillis, writer and artist



RISING STAR AWARD

Justin Clement, writer; Charles Owen, artist; NNEOMA'S CHRONICLES #1

Wale Awelenje, writer; Brian Ibeh, artist; BLADE OF THE BLACK BIRD #1

Jeff Carroll, writer; Emax Emmanuel Olumide, artist; FANGERNAILS: GHOST IN THE PROJECTS

Adedayo A. Erivic, writer and artist; JOGUNOMI ISSUE 0

Kimarley Henry, writer and artist; CHAD

Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist; CHIBOK #1

BEST COMIC STRIP OR WEBCOMIC

HAMMER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; David Brame, artist

AYELE NUBIAN WARRIOR #3; Carles (CJ) Juzang, writer and artist

BEWARE OF TODDLER; George Gant, writer and artist

BROTHER RAGE 2024; Dmitri Jackson, writer and artist

CHAD; Kimarley Henry, writer and artist

CHIBOK #1; Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist

HERO KEKERE #13; Michael Balogun, writer; Dominic Oziren, artist

KYLE FLEX MONSTER HUNTER (WEB COMIC); KJ from Cali, writer; Sammy "Samantha", artist

FAN AWARD FOR BEST WORK

CELESTIAL EYES VOL 1: THE FIRST CYCLE; John Uche, writer; Cuisel Peach, Wisdom Onyeukwu, and Francis Goodluck, artists

AFRO PUNKS; Corey Pruitt, writer; Depicshine Studio, artist

AKOLYTE #6; Derek "Lonzo Starr" Allen, writer; Bruno Lima and Matheus Huve, artists

AYELE NUBIAN WARRIOR #3; Carles (CJ) Juzang, writer and artist

BASSFORCE #0; Chris Thomasma, writer; Matteo Illuminati and Ariana Pisani, artists

BEWARE OF TODDLER; George Gant, writer and artist

BROOK-CITY; Dwayne Robinson Jr and Terence Young, writers; Dwayne Robinson Jr, artist

BROTHER RAGE 2024; Dmitri Jackson, writer and artist

CHIBOK #1; Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist

CHIBOK #2; Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist

FANGERNAILS: GHOST IN THE PROJECTS; Jeff Carroll, writer; Manuel Shoo and Emax Emmanuel Olumide, artists

HAMMER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Angael Davis-Cooper and David Brame, artists

JAZEN: THE ROSE THAT GREW FROM THE CONCRETE, PART 1; Naseed Gifted, writer; Abel Garcia and Manoli Martinez, artists

LIBERTY KNIGHTS; Derek "Lonzo Starr" Allen, writer; Caio Oliveira- Braga and Jermael Lessey, artists

MUTINY: BLACK GIRL MAGIK #1; Kristal Adams, writer; Joshua Swaby (Sway) and Asiah Fulmore, artists

NINJA EMPIRE, ISSUE 0; Bryan "Kaiser" Tillman, writer and artist

ODINA ISSUE 6 WRITTEN BY ONAJI ROUSE; Onaji Rouse, writer; Samuel Marques, artist

SHOOK! A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY; Rodney Barnes, Kevin Grevioux, David Walker, Alverne Ball, Marcus H. Roberts, Bradley Golden, John Jennings, Brandon Easton and Evan Parke., writers; John Jennings, Flavio Cortes, Charlie Goubile, Jamal Williams, Phill Williams Jr, Roberto Castro, David Brame, Dan Gorman, Shawn Alleyne, Alessio Nocerino, Adam Sears, and Jermel Williams, artists

SILK COTTON; Colleen Douglas, writer; Jesus Gan, artist

TEZRA #1; C.J. McWillis, writer and artist

THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Fabrice Sapolsky and Domenico Carbone, artists

Dark Horse stated "Dark Horse Comics congratulates the prestigious team behind Second Sight Publishing's chilling horror anthology Shook! A Black Horror Anthology on their win of the "Story of the Year" Award at the 2025 Glyph Comics Awards."

Colleen Douglas stated "I am very moved! Thank you to East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention (ECBACC) for the prestigious GLYPH COMICS AWARD for SILK COTTON in The Best Male Character category. Thank you from myself artist Jesus Gan colourist Lorenzo Palombo our English Language Publisher Rosarium Publishing and Bill Campbell our Italian home boy Massimo Rosi and Leviathan Labs! My heart is truly full today, thank you."

Greg A. Elysée stated "While I was vending at a con today, your boy won 4 Glyph Awards!! Bruh! HAMMER by David Brame and I won Best Webcomic, Best Artist, and Best Writer. The Torchbearer copped best Cover by Fabrice Sapolsky! Kickstarter for printed edition of HAMMER soon come, so yall get to see what the hype is all about!"

