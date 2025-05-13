Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: glyph comics awards, philadelphia
Glyph Comics Awards 2025 Announced At East Coast Black Age of Comics
The Glyph Comics Awards 2025 have been announced at the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention in Philadelphia
- Winners of the 2025 Glyph Comics Awards were revealed at the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention.
- HAMMER, SHOOK! A Black Horror Anthology, and CELESTIAL EYES took home major honors this year.
- Award categories included Best Writer, Best Artist, Story of the Year, Best Cover, and more.
- The Glyph Comics Awards celebrate diversity and excellence in comics with Black themes and creators.
The Glyph Comics Awards is an annual award ceremony for comic creators, initiated with the goal of inspiring young writers from diverse backgrounds to participate in the comics industry. The awards are named after Glyphs: The Language of the Black Comics Community at Pop Culture Shock, a blog founded in 2005 by comic journalist Rich Watson as "a means to provide news and commentary on comics with black themes, as well as tangential topics in the fields of black science-fiction/fantasy and animation." The Glyph Comics Awards 2025 were presented this weekend at the East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention, in Philadelphia, and have been since 2006. The nominee list is below, the winners are in bold.
STORY OF THE YEAR
- SHOOK! A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY; Rodney Barnes, Kevin Grevioux, David Walker, Alverne Ball, Marcus H. Roberts, Bradley Golden, John Jennings, Brandon Easton, and Evan Parke., writers; Flavio Cortes, Charlie Goubile, Jamal Williams, Phill Williams Jr, Roberto Castro, David Brame, Dan Gorman, Shawn Alleyne, Alessio Nocerino, Adam Sears, and Jermel Williams, artists
- AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS (ISSUES #1 – #3); Murewa Ayodele, writer; Dotun Akande, artist
- CHIBOK #2; Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist
- HAMMER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; David Brame, artist
- MUTINY: BLACK GIRL MAGIK #1; Kristal Adams, writer; Asiah Fulmore, artist
- THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Domenico Carbone, artist
BEST COVER
- THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Fabrice Sapolsky, artist
- CELESTIAL EYES VOL 1: THE FIRST CYCLE; John Uche, writer; Cuisel Peach and Wisdom Onyeukwu, artists
- JAZEN: THE ROSE THAT GREW FROM THE CONCRETE, PART 1; Naseed Gifted, writer; Abel Garcia, artist
- JOGUNOMI ISSUE 0; Adedayo A. Erivic, writer and artist
- LIBERTY KNIGHTS; Derek "Lonzo Starr" Allen, writer; Caio Oliveira- Braga, artist
- METALLA #5; Akintoba Kalejaye, writer; Charles Owen, artist
- SILK COTTON; Colleen Douglas, writer; Jesus Gan, artist
- SPIRIT THE WOMAN OF HOPE #1 (VARIANT COVER); H.W. Peete, writer; Delio Diaz, artist
BEST WRITER
- Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; HAMMER
- Murewa Ayodele, writer; AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS (ISSUES #1 – #3)
- Rodney Barnes, Kevin Grevioux, David Walker, Alverne Ball, Marcus H. Roberts, Bradley Golden, John Jennings, Brandon Easton, and Evan Parke., writers; SHOOK! A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY
- Justin Clement, writer; AVONOME #12
- Naseed Gifted, writer; JAZEN: THE ROSE THAT GREW FROM THE CONCRETE, PART 1
- Rachel Khan, writer; I RUN TO MAKE MY HEART BEAT
- Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; CHIBOK #2
- Corey Pruitt, writer; AFRO PUNKS
BEST ARTIST
- Angael Davis-Cooper and David Brame, artists; HAMMER
- Dotun Akande, artist; AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS (ISSUES #1 – #3)
- Adedayo. A. Erivic, artist; JOGUNOMI ISSUE 0
- John Jennings, Flavio Cortes, Charlie Goubile, Jamal Williams, Phill Williams Jr, Roberto Castro, David Brame, Dan Gorman, Shawn Alleyne, Alessio Nocerino, Adam Sears, and Jermel Williams, artists; SHOOK! A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY
- Stanley Obende, artist; AVONOME #12
- Alexander Oriwoh, artist; CHIBOK #2
- Fabrice Sapolsky and Domenico Carbone, artists; THE TORCHBEARER
- Bryan "Kaiser" Tillman, artist; NINJA EMPIRE, ISSUE 0
BEST MALE CHARACTER
- Peter; SILK COTTON; Colleen Douglas, writer; Jesus Gan, artist
- Akolyte; AKOLYTE #6; Derek "Lonzo Starr" Allen, writer; Bruno Lima and Matheus Huve, artists
- Antwan, the Torchbearer; THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Domenico Carbone, artist
- Bassforce; BASSFORCE #0; Chris Thomasma, writer; Matteo Illuminati and Ariana Pisani, artists
- Chad; CHAD; Kimarley Henry, writer and artist
- John Henry II; HAMMER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; David Brame, artist
- Leon; LEON: WORST FRIENDS FOREVER: A GRAPHIC NOVEL (LEON #2); Jamar Nicholas, writer and artist
- ShowTime and Tey Diggz; BROOK-CITY; Dwayne Robinson Jr and Terence Young, writers; Dwayne Robinson Jr, artist
BEST FEMALE CHARACTER
- Onwanuju; CELESTIAL EYES VOL 1: THE FIRST CYCLE; John Uche, writer; Francis Goodluck, artist
- Erzulie Dantor; THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Domenico Carbone, artist
- Nzinga (Eni) Keita; FANGERNAILS: GHOST IN THE PROJECTS; Jeff Carroll, writer; Emax Emmanuel Olumide, artist
- Kei Kuroko; BLADE OF THE BLACK BIRD #1; Wale Awelenje, writer; Brian Ibeh, artist
- Odina; ODINA ISSUE 6 WRITTEN BY ONAJI ROUSE; Onaji Rouse, writer; Samuel Marques, artist
- Moriya Pleasant (aka Mutiny); MUTINY: BLACK GIRL MAGIK #1; Kristal Adams, writer; Asiah Fulmore, artist
- Jazen (Jazen Scott); JAZEN: THE ROSE THAT GREW FROM THE CONCRETE, PART 1; Naseed Gifted, writer; Abel Garcia and Manoli Martinez, artists
- Tezra; TEZRA #1; C.J. McWillis, writer and artist
RISING STAR AWARD
- Justin Clement, writer; Charles Owen, artist; NNEOMA'S CHRONICLES #1
- Wale Awelenje, writer; Brian Ibeh, artist; BLADE OF THE BLACK BIRD #1
- Jeff Carroll, writer; Emax Emmanuel Olumide, artist; FANGERNAILS: GHOST IN THE PROJECTS
- Adedayo A. Erivic, writer and artist; JOGUNOMI ISSUE 0
- Kimarley Henry, writer and artist; CHAD
- Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist; CHIBOK #1
BEST COMIC STRIP OR WEBCOMIC
- HAMMER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; David Brame, artist
- AYELE NUBIAN WARRIOR #3; Carles (CJ) Juzang, writer and artist
- BEWARE OF TODDLER; George Gant, writer and artist
- BROTHER RAGE 2024; Dmitri Jackson, writer and artist
- CHAD; Kimarley Henry, writer and artist
- CHIBOK #1; Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist
- HERO KEKERE #13; Michael Balogun, writer; Dominic Oziren, artist
- KYLE FLEX MONSTER HUNTER (WEB COMIC); KJ from Cali, writer; Sammy "Samantha", artist
FAN AWARD FOR BEST WORK
- CELESTIAL EYES VOL 1: THE FIRST CYCLE; John Uche, writer; Cuisel Peach, Wisdom Onyeukwu, and Francis Goodluck, artists
- AFRO PUNKS; Corey Pruitt, writer; Depicshine Studio, artist
- AKOLYTE #6; Derek "Lonzo Starr" Allen, writer; Bruno Lima and Matheus Huve, artists
- AYELE NUBIAN WARRIOR #3; Carles (CJ) Juzang, writer and artist
- BASSFORCE #0; Chris Thomasma, writer; Matteo Illuminati and Ariana Pisani, artists
- BEWARE OF TODDLER; George Gant, writer and artist
- BROOK-CITY; Dwayne Robinson Jr and Terence Young, writers; Dwayne Robinson Jr, artist
- BROTHER RAGE 2024; Dmitri Jackson, writer and artist
- CHIBOK #1; Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist
- CHIBOK #2; Jide Martin and Praise-Jah Orimolade, writers; Alexander Oriwoh, artist
- FANGERNAILS: GHOST IN THE PROJECTS; Jeff Carroll, writer; Manuel Shoo and Emax Emmanuel Olumide, artists
- HAMMER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Angael Davis-Cooper and David Brame, artists
- JAZEN: THE ROSE THAT GREW FROM THE CONCRETE, PART 1; Naseed Gifted, writer; Abel Garcia and Manoli Martinez, artists
- LIBERTY KNIGHTS; Derek "Lonzo Starr" Allen, writer; Caio Oliveira- Braga and Jermael Lessey, artists
- MUTINY: BLACK GIRL MAGIK #1; Kristal Adams, writer; Joshua Swaby (Sway) and Asiah Fulmore, artists
- NINJA EMPIRE, ISSUE 0; Bryan "Kaiser" Tillman, writer and artist
- ODINA ISSUE 6 WRITTEN BY ONAJI ROUSE; Onaji Rouse, writer; Samuel Marques, artist
- SHOOK! A BLACK HORROR ANTHOLOGY; Rodney Barnes, Kevin Grevioux, David Walker, Alverne Ball, Marcus H. Roberts, Bradley Golden, John Jennings, Brandon Easton and Evan Parke., writers; John Jennings, Flavio Cortes, Charlie Goubile, Jamal Williams, Phill Williams Jr, Roberto Castro, David Brame, Dan Gorman, Shawn Alleyne, Alessio Nocerino, Adam Sears, and Jermel Williams, artists
- SILK COTTON; Colleen Douglas, writer; Jesus Gan, artist
- TEZRA #1; C.J. McWillis, writer and artist
- THE TORCHBEARER; Greg Anderson Elysée, writer; Fabrice Sapolsky and Domenico Carbone, artists
Dark Horse stated "Dark Horse Comics congratulates the prestigious team behind Second Sight Publishing's chilling horror anthology Shook! A Black Horror Anthology on their win of the "Story of the Year" Award at the 2025 Glyph Comics Awards."
Colleen Douglas stated "I am very moved! Thank you to East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention (ECBACC) for the prestigious GLYPH COMICS AWARD for SILK COTTON in The Best Male Character category. Thank you from myself artist Jesus Gan colourist Lorenzo Palombo our English Language Publisher Rosarium Publishing and Bill Campbell our Italian home boy Massimo Rosi and Leviathan Labs! My heart is truly full today, thank you."
Greg A. Elysée stated "While I was vending at a con today, your boy won 4 Glyph Awards!! Bruh! HAMMER by David Brame and I won Best Webcomic, Best Artist, and Best Writer. The Torchbearer copped best Cover by Fabrice Sapolsky! Kickstarter for printed edition of HAMMER soon come, so yall get to see what the hype is all about!"