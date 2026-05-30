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Doctor Who Christmas Special: What We Know So Far & Some Thoughts

With questions still surrounding the BBC's Doctor Who Christmas Special and the franchise's future, we look at what we've learned so far.

Article Summary Doctor Who Christmas Special 2026 remains murky, with Russell T. Davies teasing big ideas but no firm production clarity.

Davies has hinted at key clues like “Winternox” and “village,” while saying BBC bosses were stunned by his plans.

Rumors about leaked Billie Piper and Paul McGann set photos were debunked, underscoring how little is confirmed.

Murray Gold says multiple Doctor Who Christmas Special scripts may exist, suggesting contingency plans for the show’s future.

As we inch closer to the midpoint of the year, there hasn't been much clarity on what the future holds for the BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who. Aside from the announcement that AMC Global Media would be the show's streaming home in the U.S. for all of the revival seasons pre-Disney, things have been interestingly quiet. Originally, the big questions surrounded Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into Billie Piper and the implications that could follow. Now, we're hearing rumblings (not always from the most reliable sources) that range from everything being on track for a September shoot to the Christmas Special being moved to Easter as the producers struggle to find a new Doctor. While we await word on where things are going, we wanted to take a look back at some key and interesting highlights from the past (excluding the "bigger picture" funding issues the BBC is experiencing).

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2026: A Look Back at the Past 8 Months

In October 2025, we learned that Davies would be writing the Christmas Special, with Davies sharing, "Here we go. Away in Danger? Jingle Hells? Silent Blight? Hark the Weeping Angels Sing..? O Come All Ye… um, Nimon?" A month later, during an interview with RadioTimes.com, Davies revealed that his current commitments were preventing him from writing the special. "Not at the moment because I'm busy on [The War Between the Land and the Sea]. I'm also shooting a show in Manchester [Tip Toe], so next year my plate clears, and we'll get to work on that." However, Davies made it clear that he's not going to be writing the special cold, adding, "I know exactly what happens in it, don't worry about that."

In Doctor Who Magazine #624, Davies dropped a tease about the special in his Doctor Who-themed "12 Days of Christmas" column. "Twelve months-a-waiting! Next December, I'll be here to trumpet and toot about the 2026 Christmas Special. It contains these three words. 'Bafflers,' 'Winternox' and 'village.'" Shortly after, Davies shared that the bigwigs over at the BBC liked what Davies had planned for the special. "We haven't even started work on it yet," Davies revealed to BBC Newsbeat regarding next year's Christmas special. "I know what happens, but I better write it down soon in case I get run over by a bus." Understandably, Davies didn't get into details – partly because it hasn't been written yet and partly because he's not going to spoil something that's still a year away. But it seems like the folks over at the BBC know what Davies is up to, and it left them "with jaws agape, loving it."

However, despite all of that, images "leaked" on social media showed Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor and Piper on a set together during filming of… something. Was Davies lying the entire time, and was the Christmas Special already being filmed? Could this be for something other than the special? Well, it didn't take long before social media started picking apart the "big leak," and now, we have McGann on the record, calling out and scoffing at the image. Checking in with The Gerry Anderson Podcast hosts Jamie Anderson, Richard James, and Chris Dale, McGann touched on the topic, making it clear that it wasn't real (McGann: "If only!") while joking with the hosts that they were part of the problem when speculated that it could be true but McGann can't discuss it because he's under some kind of non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Make sure to check out the complete episode (waiting for you above), and here's the clip that James shared:

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood in early February, Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content, addressed funding and the show's future. While noting that "we're all in it together" when it comes to the future of Doctor Who, Bennett didn't offer a direct response when asked whether BBC Studios would cover some of the funding lost after the Disney deal ended. "We're a big important part of 'Doctor Who' and are all motivated to make sure 'Doctor Who' has a long and flourishing life. We've got the Christmas special coming. After that, it's time for us all to work on it," Bennett noted, adding that he "won't speak for the BBC" or to its plans. In terms of the BBC, BBC Studios is the company's commercial production and distribution arm and is responsible for shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Bluey.

Speaking with Billy Barnell during an episode of the Half the Picture podcast, composer Murray Gold offered a fascinating insight into Davies and how he's approaching the scripts for the Christmas Special. "I know that Russell's written, I think, multiple versions depending on certain outcomes… So that's all I really know, and I'm not sure I'm even supposed to know that," he shared. There are two ways to view that. On the one hand, multiple scripts are an effective way to keep spoilers from getting out – and "contingency" scripts are definitely not unheard of, as Gold explained. That said, it could also speak to just how many of the questions we listed above still remain unanswered, ten months before the Christmas Special hits.

Despite the rollercoaster ride that the long-running series has been on over the past few years, Gold is hopeful that Doctor Who will be back in fine form before we know it. "I think we're at a precarious point for 'Doctor Who.' I am hopeful that it's all going to be the start of a wonderful new era. So I really hope that that's what happens," he added. And before you ask, yes, Gold would definitely return to the series. "If someone asks me and says, 'Would you? Do you want to do it?' Of course, I would always say, 'Yes.' I don't think I'd ever say, 'No' to Russell anyway. It's fun, even when it's hard!" the composer shared.

Discussing the recently recovered episodes – "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," from the 1965 serial The Daleks' Master Plan – with Doctor Who Magazine at a special screening event in May, Davies touched on the bigger issue of how television was experienced back then, as opposed to today. Specifically, how the lack of avenues for previews and spoilers added to the live viewing experience. "We're well aware that Dalekmania existed, that hysteria and excitement, but we only ever read the clippings. We thrive on those clippings. But let's be blunt: if you're a child, you didn't read the Daily Mirror. There's not one child who stood in a playground saying, 'Oh, guess what it said in the newspaper' – or 'in the Radio Times.' Trust me, I was there: that did not happen," Davies shared.

The showrunner continued, "Everything we think of as 'publicity' you'd do in your own head. 'Oh, there's a new companion and she's from back in time? The way that Vicki was from the future, now they're taking someone from the past, that's interesting… She's going to travel with the Doctor… Oh, she thinks it's the Place of Perfection. Oh my God. She's dead.'It's not that you read about this stuff; you saw it and experienced it. That's the way I wish all television could be made. Every time I pick up a copy of 'Inside Soap' – which is often, because I do buy 'Inside Soap' – I just think, you're so mad to give away all the storylines every week. Let people experience it fresh on television! Wouldn't it be great if we got to this year's 'Doctor Who Christmas Special' and nothing had been spoiled and everything was new? Why do we do it any other way?"

Davies goes on to offer examples from the recently recovered episodes, explaining how they affected viewers who were watching the original broadcasts – essentially, turning the viewing experience into a shared event. "What you're seeing there is television as a live experience. Imagine the word of mouth the Monday after: 'Oh my God, they killed that girl from the TARDIS!' I wonder if the following week's ratings went up – I know for a fact that the excitement among children would have. That's why it's no wonder the sixties stuff is welded, heart and soul, into the core of viewers. And people worship it still."

Around the middle of May, the streaming question got some answers when the news hit that the 2005-2022 Doctor Who revival seasons (13 seasons and 176 episodes, including all the series' special episodes) were heading to AMC+ this Summer. Yup, we're talking Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker back on in the U.S. (and based on what BBC America has been posting, back on cable, too). Here's what AMC+ won't have: the classic 1963 to 1989 run, the 60th anniversary specials, or Gatwa's run as the Doctor, which are currently streaming on Disney+.

SNL UK Season 1 finale host Gatwa had a little fun at the show's expense – and Davies's cliffhanger – to help kick off the first season's show. During their opening monologue, Gatwa addressed those who claim fans have lost interest in the show over recent seasons. "I've had so many fantastic roles in my career. Millions of you watched me as Eric in 'Sex Education,' and then about 12 of you watched me in 'Doctor Who.' Maybe that's why I kept crying," Gatwa joked, referring to some fans who complained that their Doctor was a bit too teary-eyed.

As for the question marks surrounding their Fifteenth Doctor regenerating into Piper's "Sixteenth Doctor," Gatwa offered a great response that's still being analyzed by fans on social media (Gatwa looking at the camera really sells it). "Joking aside, it was genuinely a magical role. In fact, it was the first time my parents were truly proud of my career. When I told them I got the part, they said, 'Finally, a doctor in the family.' Even though I have since regenerated into Billie Piper … I don't understand it either," Gatwa shared.

Beginning at the 58:31 mark in the latest episode of the Full Disclosure podcast (also reported by CultBox), Davies was asked by host James O'Brien about his future plans. "I don't actually know," Davies responded, before discussing his and the Pet Shop Boys' upcoming adaptation of Davies's hit Channel 4 drama It's A Sin for a dance production that's set to premiere in Manchester. From there, Davies shifted back to what 2026 and 2027 are looking for him.

"I'm having a nice time. I'm kind of not rushing to write the next thing. I'm going to start now. The 'Tip Toe,' we finished work on that next week, and I'll start right on the next one. So, that will take a few months. Then, we'll start talking to people about it. So, I won't be back filming anything until next year," Davies shared, adding that Tip Toe is a production that comes down to the wire in terms of when it wrapped and when it premiered.

At no point during the wrap-up did Davies mention the upcoming Doctor Who holiday adventure, though there are some questions regarding when the interview was originally conducted. As much as we would like to argue that he was looking to keep the focus on Tip Toe, the question was about his future, and he did discuss the It's a Sin live production – which was first announced in March 2026. That said, it also depends on how Davies labels his upcoming projects. If he's not involved in the Christmas Special beyond writing, he may not play a role in filming, so he wouldn't count that. In addition, Davies could also be referring to upcoming projects that are still being written.

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