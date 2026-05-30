Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Eradicator Joins McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers Line

Entertainment Earth is continuing the legacy of the DC Comics Super Powers with some exclusive releases from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds The Eradicator to the DC Comics Super Powers line as an Entertainment Earth exclusive release.

The DC Comics Superman character arrives in 4.5-inch scale with seven points of articulation and a soft fabric cape.

The Eradicator figure features retro DC Super Powers blister card packaging inspired by the classic 1980s Kenner line.

Pre-orders are live now alongside Green Lantern and Power Girl, with the new DC Comics wave set for August 2026.

McFarlane Toys continues expanding its nostalgic DC Super Powers collection with new figures getting revealed. Unlike previous releases, this new wave will be an Entertainment Earth Exclusive, which should keep the rebooted 1980s toy line alive past the fall of the DC Multiverse. We have already seen a nice selection of the House of El come to life, like Cyborg Superman and Supergirl. Well, the reign continues as The Eradicator is here. Originally introduced as an ancient Kryptonian artifact designed to preserve Krypton's culture at any cost, the Eradicator eventually evolves into a deadly sentient being.

Over the years in DC Comics, the character has varied between hero and villain for the Superman mythos, often clashing with the Man of Steel's ideals. This new DC Super Powers figure stands at approximately 4.5" tall, has seven points of articulation, and is nicely detailed. He is featured in his iconic DC Comics outfit, sunglasses, a blue-and-black super suit, and a fabric cape. The figure will arrive in retro-style DC Super Powers blister card packaging, and pre-orders are already live. Be sure to check out The Eradicator, Green Lantern, Power Girl, and the rest of this new wave from McFarlane Toys, all of which have an August 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – DC Super Powers: The Eradicator

"Eradicator – The Eradicator is an ancient artifact of Krypton with sentient personality, who has been ally and enemy to Superman. The Eradicator is featured in a soft fabric cape."

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters. Ages 12 and up."

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