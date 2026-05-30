Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Green Lantern Returns to McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers Line

Entertainment Earth is continuing the legacy of the DC Comics Super Powers with some exclusive releases from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Green Lantern Hal Jordan returns in McFarlane Toys’ DC Super Powers line with a new 90s-inspired Entertainment Earth exclusive.

The release nods to Hal Jordan’s darker 1990s era, following Coast City’s destruction and the Emerald Twilight storyline.

This Green Lantern figure stands 4.5 inches tall, features 7 points of articulation, and includes classic blister card packaging.

Entertainment Earth has Green Lantern pre-orders live now, with the exclusive DC Super Powers figure slated for August 2026.

Hal Jordan was one of DC's biggest heroes in the 1990s, but that decade also became famous for completely reinventing him. Hal has always been a fearless test pilot, chosen to wield a power ring fueled by willpower to help protect the galaxy. The DC Comics Green Lantern series in 1990 added more depth to his character, specifically with the destruction of Coast City during the "Reign of the Supermen!" storyline. The villain Mongul and Cyborg Superman destroyed Hal's hometown, killing millions. This would lead the heroic Green Lantern into his deadly and more tragic villain arc in the 1994 storyline Emerald Twilight.

The 90s Green Lantern is now getting a brand-new collectible figure from McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers, available from Entertainment Earth. A new set of exclusive figures will be coming from the hit toy retailer, keeping the classic 80s Kenner toy line alive. Hal will stand approximately 4.5" tall, will have 7 points of articulation, and features classic DC Super Powers blister card packaging. This version of Green Lantern features his classic DC Comics suit, with a dash of grey hair, highlighting his older, wiser nature. Pre-orders are already live through Entertainment Earth with an August 206 release.

McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers – Green Lantern 90s

"Hal Jordan Green Lantern – Test pilot Hal Jordan went from being a novelty, the first-ever human Green Lantern, to one of the most legendary Lanterns to ever wield a power ring. Green Lantern includes a power battery."

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters. Ages 12 and up."

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