Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: coverwatch, fantastic four, pixar

Marvel X Pixar With New Variant Cover Line For July & August 2026

Marvel X Pixar With New Variant Cover Line For July and August 2026, with Fantastic Four/Incredibles, Brave/Hawkeye and Wall-E/Iron Man

Article Summary Marvel X Pixar launches a 40th anniversary variant cover line in July and August 2026 across select Marvel Comics titles.

The crossover reimagines classic Marvel covers with Pixar stars, following Marvel’s recent Disney homage variant lines.

Early pairings include Fantastic Four and The Incredibles, Brave and Hawkeye, Up and Spider-Man, plus WALL-E and Iron Man.

Marvel revealed the first eight Marvel X Pixar covers now, with four more July and August 2026 variants still to come.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pixar, Marvel Comics is teaming up with the Disney-owned animation studio for a new vbariant cover line, mashing up Pixar and Marvel Comics characters together.

"Featured on select Marvel titles starting in July, these special homage covers pay tribute to Pixar's legendary history by reimagining iconic Marvel Comics covers with beloved Pixar characters. These celebratory covers are the latest in Marvel's Disney-themed homage variant covers, following recent hit collections like Toy Story Homage Variant Covers and Stitch Variant Covers. For forty years, Pixar has been defined by innovation, imagination and magic! Now see some of today's top comic book artists blend Pixar's groundbreaking storytelling with the mighty Marvel mythos! From Toy Story gang to the fantastical world of Coco, the PIXAR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVERS capture the adventure and wonder of Pixar's diverse and incredible filmography! See below for a list of the first eight homage covers, with four more to be revealed at a later date:"

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34, an homage of Amazing Fantasy (1962) #15 featuring characters from Up, variant cover by Ryan Stegman

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2, an homage of Avengers (1963) #9 featuring characters from Inside Out variant cover by Dave Bardin

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3, an homage of Hawkeye (2016) #1 featuring characters from Brave variant cover by Phil Noto

FANTASTIC FOUR #13, an homage of Fantastic Four (1961) #159 featuring characters from The Incredibles variant cover by David Baldeon

FANTASTIC FOUR #15, an homage of Fantastic Four (1961) #49 featuring characters from A Bug's Life variant cover by Bosoletta Baldari

FANTASTIC FOUR #16, an homage of Fantastic Four (1961) #39 featuring characters from Toy Story 5, variant cover

INFERNAL HULK #9, an homage of Incredible Hulk (1962) #1 featuring characters from Ratatouille variant cover by Humberto Ramos

IRON MAN #7, an homage of Iron Man (1998) #76 featuring characters from WALL-E variant cover by David Baldeon

DOOMQUEST #4 , featuring characters from Toy Story 5, variant cover by Paco Medina

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4

THOR #801

X-MEN #37

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