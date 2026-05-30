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Mister Miracle, Doctor Who, James Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mister Miracle, Doctor Who, A Different World, James Gunn, The Vampire Lestat, House of the Dragon, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with RTD’s future plans and a new tease involving Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Mister Miracle headlines DC coverage as Tom King shares a series update, while James Gunn hints at two major DCU debuts.

A Different World, Criminal, and That Texas Blood join the TV lineup with sequel news, casting teases, and adaptation updates.

House of the Dragon, The Vampire Lestat, Star Wars, and Kennedy Center legal drama round out a packed genre TV rundown.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mister Miracle, That Texas Blood, Trump/Kennedy Center, Doctor Who, Criminal, A Different World, James Gunn/DCU, The Vampire Lestat, Jorge R. Gutierrez, House of the Dragon, Star Wars: Clone Wars, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 30th, 2026:

Mister Miracle: Tom King Offers Series Update, Teases "Amazing" Cast

WWE SmackDown: La Strada Verso il Clash in Italia

That Texas Blood: Condon & Phillips's Comics Series Set for FX Adapt

Trump Not Happy About Today's Big Kennedy Center Legal Losses

Federal Judge Shuts Down Kennedy Center Closure, Trump Name Change

Doctor Who: RTD Doesn't Include Christmas Special in His Future Plans

Criminal: Emilia Clarke Teases Mallory; Praises Sex Scene Approach

A Different World Sequel Series Set for Sept. 24th; Teaser Released

James Gunn: 2 Big DC Characters Will Appear in DCU "In Not Too Long"

The Vampire Lestat, Daniel Hart Drop New Track "Your Biggest Fan"

Jorge R. Gutierrez Cutting Ties with Amazon/AI Animation Program

House of the Dragon Season 3 Final Trailer Goes Scorched Earth

Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Believes "Clone Wars" Helped Save Franchise

Doctor Who: Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Under Attack From The Wire?

ABC Calls Out FCC; X-Men '97, The Pitt & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Supergirl: New TV Spots Highlight Kara's Origins And Krem

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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