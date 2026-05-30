Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files: James Garner's Daughter Praises Pilot, Boreanaz

James Garner's daughter, Gigi Garner, had nothing but love for NBC's The Rockford Files reboot series pilot and David Boreanaz's performance.

Article Summary NBC’s The Rockford Files reboot scored a series order for 2026-2027, with David Boreanaz leading the revival.

James Garner’s daughter, Gigi Garner, praised The Rockford Files pilot after a private screening with Boreanaz.

Gigi Garner said David Boreanaz wanted to “make my dad proud,” calling the new Rockford Files “FABULOUS.”

Set to premiere in January 2027, The Rockford Files reboot is already earning support from the Garner family.

It was only a few short weeks ago when NBC announced that the pilot for the David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring reboot of The Rockford Files had been given a series green light for the 2026-2027 season, ahead of NBCUniversal's big Upfronts presentation. With the series set to premiere in January 2027, original series star James Garner's daughter, Gigi Garner, checked in with some serious praise for the pilot after attending a private screening via an invite from Boreanaz. "Mind blown today! My friend David Boreanaz asked me to go to a private screening of the new #RockfordFiles with him today-OMG…. It was his 1st time seeing it too! The show was FABULOUS! He told me he just wanted to 'make my dad proud'

I cried 😢 😭 My dad would be tickled!" Gigi Garner wrote in a social media post, which included images of Garner and Boreanaz, showing just how much alike the two look.

Here's a look at what Gigi Garner had to share regarding the pilot and Boreanaz's performance:

Mind blown today! My friend David Boreanaz asked me to go to a private screening of the new #RockfordFiles with him today-

OMG…. It was his 1st time seeing it too!

The show was FABULOUS!

He told me he just wanted to "make my dad proud"

I cried 😢 😭

My dad would be tickled! pic.twitter.com/LjMAZtK3pT — Gigi & James Garner (@MavrocksGirl) May 30, 2026

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

Along with Boreanaz's The Rockford Files reboot, the network also picked up Line of Fire (formerly known as "Protection"), Sunset P.I., and Newlyweds. The four remaining pilots that were ordered – Key Witness starring Emily Deschanel, Puzzled starring Damon Wayans Jr., What the Dead Know starring Taylor Schilling, and an untitled comedy starring Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal did not receive series orders. The production team for the series includes Writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only).

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