Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, late

Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 Finale Gets Later, More Absolute Delays

LATE: Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 finale gets later, so does Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia #4 and more Absolute edition delays

The finale of Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez slipped its on-sale date from the 17th of June to the 24th of June (where it would have been published on the same day as Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman, and now scheduled for the 1st of July. There are also four other Absolute delays…. but they are to the Absolute Editions, the oversized slipcased hardcover edition format that Scottt Dunbier innovated at DC Comics long before Absolute was a twinkle in Scott Snyder's eye.

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Absolute Edition has slipped from the 30th of June to the 7th of July. Batman by Neal Adams: Absolute Edition 1967-1970, scheduled for the 4th of August, has been rescheduled to the 22nd of September. Batman by Darwyn Cooke: Absolute Edition, scheduled for the 7th of April, is now in stores for the 6th of October. And the Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: Absolute Edition is planned for the 6th of October, with release on the 1st of December.

While Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia #4, originally planned for the 1st of April, is now also delayed until the 1st of July…

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #12

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE JAW-DROPPING FINAL ISSUE! It all comes together here: green and white, life and death, husbands and wives, fathers and sons, free will and fate, crime and punishment. Beginnings and endings. Why do people do the things they do? Read this issue to find out. $4.99 3/26/2026

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez THE JAW-DROPPING FINAL ISSUE! It all comes together here: green and white, life and death, husbands and wives, fathers and sons, free will and fate, crime and punishment. Beginnings and endings. Why do people do the things they do? Read this issue to find out. $4.99 3/26/2026 BATMAN GREEN ARROW THE QUESTION ARCADIA #4 (OF 4)

(W/A/CA) Gabriel Hardman

DON'T MISS THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION! Under siege in a blizzard, Batman, Green Arrow, the Question, and the refugees of Arcadia must go to war with a mercenary army commanded by a desperate, petty billionaire. Our heroes will emerge forever changed…if they survive! $5.99 7/1/2026

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