Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: ablaze, conan, Torpedo 1972, Valhallaw

Ablaze Full August 2026 Solicits – Conan, Valhallaw and Torpedo 1972

Ablaze Full August 2026 Solicits and Solicitations with Conan The Cimmerian, Valhallaw and the Torpedo 1972 finale

Article Summary Ablaze’s August 2026 solicits spotlight Conan with The Cimmerian: Xuthal Of The Dusk #2 arriving on August 26.

Conan and Natala enter Xuthal, where abandoned feasts, lurking shadows and Thalis reveal the city’s dark fate.

Valhallaw #2 continues the wild mythic mediation as Eydis faces Hel, a prisoner exchange and bad consequences.

Torpedo 1972 #6 closes the series with a botched confrontation, a frantic chase, and one last grim detour.

Ablaze's August 2026 solicits and solicitations are lacking in launches but do include the second issue of the yet-to-be published The Cimmerian: Xuthal Of The Dusk #2 by Christophe Bec, Robert E. Howard, and Stevan Subic, and Valhallaw #2 by Ben Fisher and Pedro RM Andreo. As well as the final issue of Torpedo 1972 #6 by Enrique Sanchez Abuli and Leandro Fernandez.

CIMMERIAN XUTHAL OF THE DUSK #2 (OF 3) (MR)

(W) Christophe Bec, Robert E Howard (A) Stevan Subic (CA) Ito

Conan the Cimmerian and his companion Natala sought respite within the mysterious city of Xuthal, but it soon became clear that there's no respite to be had. Among abandoned feasts and lounges are mysterious, slithering shadows and a few incapacitated or panicked men. Finally, they encounter Thalis, a beautiful Stygian woman who seems content to tell them of Xuthal's history and fate.

$4.99 8/26/2026

VALHALLAW #2 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Ben Fisher (A/CA) Pedro RM Andreo

Eydis gets negotiations rolling between the branches of the god-giant family tree, all with a little help from a sad-sack, a cursed captain, and a reanimated bartender. Then we meet Hel, a sexy little lady with a part to play in the whole debacle via a prisoner exchange. But what seems a promising conclusion to a successful mediation ends with surprise (bad!) consequences.

$4.99 8/19/2026

TORPEDO 1972 #6 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Enrique Sanchez Abuli (A/CA) Leandro Fernandez

Torpedo's temper-led confrontation with Asshole's sweetheart goes awry, leading to a chase that leads him to the house of the Lord…and then to an adult cinema.

$3.99 8/5/2026

Ablaze Publishing was founded in 2019 by Rich Young of Dynamite Entertainment and is based in Portland, Oregon. In December 2025, Ablaze acquired NBM Publishing, making NBM a distinct imprint under Ablaze. NBM's founder, Terry Nantier, stays involved as a consultant/packager.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!