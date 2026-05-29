Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, barbara gordon, poison ivy

Bad Seeds In Next Week's Batman #10 And Poison Ivy #45 (Spoilers)

Bad Seeds In Next Week's Batman #10 And Poison Ivy #45... and what does it mean for Barbara Gordon? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Bad Seeds begins in Batman #10 and Poison Ivy #45 as Mayor Ivy and Vandal Savage tighten their grip on Gotham.

Barbara Gordon’s arrest echoes across Batman, Nightwing and Breakout, raising the stakes for Bad Seeds.

Bruce and Damian target Wayne Manor to hit Savage hard, while Stephanie Brown may have doubts about the plan.

Vandal Savage weaponizes Gotham’s media war against Batman as Jim Gordon’s role hints at more trouble ahead.

Next week's Batman #10 and Poison Ivy #45 kick Bad Seeds off, as Poison Ivy and Vandal Savage explore exactly what they can get away with in Gotham. Firstly with the Gotham media praising Gotham Mayor Poison Ivy, as she is elected to the position…

As well as a brief clip of the arrest of Barbara Gordon, as also seen in Batman #9, Nightwing #135 and Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1.

There's a lot of reference around. Vandal Savage is enjoying how social media is covering all of this… as Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne blow up Savage's current abode, Wayne Manor, and home to the Wayne family for generations. Cutting off his family's legacy to spite Savage's face…

Not that Vandal Savage seems to care. Just amused at what it means for Bruce Wayne and Batman… will Stephanie Brown trust the plan?

And as Mayor Poison Ivy controls the airwaves, Vandal Savage prefers to make the speeches himself. To inspire the people of Gotham to take out Batman with a slogan… but outside of the studio, Mayor Ivy is a little less media savvy.

Being a billionaire in Gotham is a bit of a gamble… will you be feted by Savage or filleted by Ivy?

And as Vandal Savage takes stock of Jim Gordon, father of Barbara, and still coming to work as a beat cop, he has respect fort that.

Though Barbara Gordon: Breakout #2 the following week may paint a different picture…

BATMAN #10

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026

ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight. He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics! $4.99 6/3/2026 POISON IVY #45

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Jessica Fong

MONSTERS AT THE MAYOR'S MANOR! Poison Ivy is losing supporters quicker than she can kill them! After a hard day at the office, Mayor Pamela Ivy retreats to her luxurious Gotham City home for some R & R, but not even her home is safe! What terrible menace lurks in wait for her? Read this issue and find out! $3.99 6/3/2026

MONSTERS AT THE MAYOR'S MANOR! Poison Ivy is losing supporters quicker than she can kill them! After a hard day at the office, Mayor Pamela Ivy retreats to her luxurious Gotham City home for some R & R, but not even her home is safe! What terrible menace lurks in wait for her? Read this issue and find out! $3.99 6/3/2026 BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #2

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

BATGIRL BEHIND BARS! Barbara Gordon is alone, imprisoned, and outnumbered by the very criminals she put away. Without her team, she's going to have to fight to survive on her own. Someone at Supermax has her in their crosshairs. Barbara is being hunted, but she's about to learn that in prison, there's nowhere to hide… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Amancay Nahuelpan continue to put Barbara through her paces as DC's most surprising Next Level series continues! $3.99 6/10/2026

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