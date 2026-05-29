Posted in: Movies | Tagged: 28 years later, 28 years later: the bone temple, danny boyle

28 Years Later: Danny Boyle Hopes To Film The 3rd Film In 2027

Director Danny Boyle has revealed that he hopes to film the third film in the 28 Years Later trilogy next year.

Article Summary Danny Boyle says he hopes to film the third 28 Years Later movie in 2027, with Alex Garland’s script ready to go.

The 28 Years Later trilogy was planned as three films, but only the first two were greenlit by Sony from the start.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple followed just six months later but underperformed, leaving the third film’s future unclear.

Boyle says timing and seasonal shooting limits caused delays, while Cillian Murphy’s Jim return sets up the trilogy finale.

When we found out about the next round of movies in the 28 Days Later universe, we were told it was a trilogy, but that only the first two had been greenlit. Sony was going about this with a really unique release schedule: the first film of the trilogy, 28 Years Later, was released in June 2025, and the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, was released six months later, in January 2026. That seemed like a good idea because all you hear about is people complaining about the wait between movies. However, it backfired rather spectacularly, and despite strong reviews from critics and those who went to see it, The Bone Temple underperformed, and the third movie entered a more nebulous state. Director Danny Boyle recently spoke to JoBlo and revealed that things might be further along than we know because he wants to start filming next year.

"We ran out of time," Boyle said, "Because it's set in an area of Britain [where] you can only film at certain times of the year. We ran out of time this year – we literally ran out of time… So it'll be, hopefully, fingers crossed, next year. But there's the enthusiasm there, and Alex (Garland) has done a wonderful script for it."

Boyle is making is sound like the third movie in the 28 Years Later trilogy is a sure thing and it would be nice to see it all wrapped up. We've been following Spike for two films now, and at the end of the second one, they reintroduced Jim, played by Cillian Murphy, the protagonist from the first film. It goes to show that sometimes things might not be as dire as we all think they are, and that smoke we see on the horizon could just be some harmless fog that'll pass if you give it some time.

At the time of writing, the third 28 Years Later film does not have a release date.

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