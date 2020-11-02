Henchgirl Creator Kristen Gudsnuk Comments on Upcoming TV Show

Henchgirl, published by Scout Comics as their breakout series and later collected in an expanded edition from Dark Horse, is getting a TV series from Freeform/Disney. Scout Comics announced that the series, created by writer/artist Kristen Gudsnuk, was being developed by screenwriter Alex Abel and showrunner Lindsey Shockley.

Henchgirl is a comedic, slice-of-life comic about Mary Posa, a supervillain's henchman who hates her job. It was the first comic that Scout ever published. Original Henchgirl publisher Scout Comics will be producing the TV show, and Gudsnuk took to social media to express her delight with the team that is set to bring the adaptation to life. Gudsnuk, also known as the author of the popular Making Friends graphic novels from Scholastic, tweeted:

"Thank you so much for the congratulations, everyone! I'm happy I can publicly talk about this now. I'm especially happy because the ppl working on the Henchgirl TV show are so insightful, funny, and really "GET" my comic. I'm very lucky for that!!"

On his Facebook, Scout CEO Brenden Deneen also commented on the series' success before the announcement, teasing that it was on the way. He wrote:

"Five years ago, HENCHGIRL #1 hit comic stands nationwide and almost instantly became a sensation, with order numbers going up for each issue that came after."

The Henchgirl TV team isn't new to comic book adaptations. Screenwriter Alex Ebel worked on Deadly Class, the TV show based on Rick Remender and Wesley Craig's Image Comics series. In addition to that, Abel is known for her work on the Are You Afraid of the Dark reboot, The Astronauts, Blood Drive, and Babysitter's Coven. The Emmy-nominated Lindsey Shockley, who will act as showrunner and executive producer, also worked as EP on Black-ish and Mixed-ish. Other names involved include executive producers Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad (Zombieland, Venom).