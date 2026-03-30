Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, pokemon, Silicobra

Silicobra, Shiny Toedscool, & Costumed Corsola Debut in Pokémon GO

A newly announced Pokémon GO event harkens back to the old days of hype with a new costume, a new species drop, and a new Shiny.

Article Summary Silicobra debuts in Pokémon GO, appearing in desert-like areas with evolution into Sandaconda.

Shiny Toedscool is released and Galarian Corsola gets a new pink sunglasses costume, both Shiny possible.

Sustainability Week wild spawns include Seedot, Castform, Wiglett, Toedscool, and Silicobra.

Event features special Route bonuses, boosted Shiny odds, themed Eggs, and a new GO Pass system.

Sustainability Week 2026 is bringing a new species, a new costume, and a new Shiny to Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Sustainability Week 2026 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Silicobra debuts in Pokémon GO but it will not be available everywhere. The blog notes that it will be in "desert-like areas." Silicobra can be evolved into Sandaconda with 50 Silicobra Candy. Galarian Corsola will get a new costume: Galarian Corsola wearing pink sunglasses. It will be available in its Shiny form.

Shiny release: Toedscool will be Shiny for the first time.

Toedscool will be Shiny for the first time. Wild Spawns: Seedot (can be Shiny), Castform (can be Shiny), Wiglett (can be Shiny), Toedscool (can be Shiny), Silicobra, and more. Toedscool, Wiglett, and Silicobra will appear more frequently in their natural biomes.

Seedot (can be Shiny), Castform (can be Shiny), Wiglett (can be Shiny), Toedscool (can be Shiny), Silicobra, and more. Toedscool, Wiglett, and Silicobra will appear more frequently in their natural biomes. Event bonuses: Route Bonuses: Different Pokémon will appear more frequently on Routes during the event, including: April 14 at 10:00 a.m. to April 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time: Togetic and Galarian Corsola wearing pink sunglasses, both of which can be Shiny April 16 at 10:00 a.m. to April 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time: Trubbish and Galarian Corsola wearing pink sunglasses, both of which can be Shiny April 18 at 10:00 a.m. to April 20 at 8:00 p.m. local time: Lapras and Galarian Corsola wearing pink sunglasses, both of which can be Shiny Increased Shiny odds for wild spawns of Lapras, Togetic, Castform, and Trubbish Increased chance to hatch Shiny Galarian Corsola wearing pink sunglasses and Shiny Castform. Castform will appear more frequently in the wild throughout the event in their respective weather conditions. GO Pass Major Milestones: Tier One: 2× XP for spinning a PokéStop GO Pass Deluxe: 3× XP for spinning a PokéStop Tier Two: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period Niantic notes: Keep an eye out for additional bonus tasks for this GO Pass during the event. Field Research: Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Lapras, Togepi, Castform (Normal), Trubbish, and Galarian Corsola wearing pink sunglasses. All can be Shiny.

GO Pass: From Tuesday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time. GO Pass features: Encounters with event-themed Pokémon Stardust XP Rare Candy Ultra Balls More GO Pass Deluxe features: An event-themed avatar pose Additional encounters with even more event-themed Pokémon Incense Silver Pinap Berries Rare Candy XL Candy XL More Niantic writes: "A GO Pass is a free, limited-time progression track available during a specified period. By collecting GO Points, you can increase your rank to earn rewards. Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: Sustainability Week on Tuesday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can collect GO Points and rank up to get additional rewards through Monday, April 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time. For US$4.99, Trainers can upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe, a paid version of the GO Pass that offers upgraded rewards and faster progression. For US$6.99, Trainers can upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe + 6 Ranks to also automatically earn enough GO Points to reach Rank 7. While progressing through the GO Pass Deluxe, you'll be able to claim all of the rewards from both the free GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe. You can upgrade to a GO Pass Deluxe at any time and still collect rewards from previously unlocked ranks. Rewards unlocked in the GO Pass will expire on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time, so be sure to claim your rewards before they're gone!"

From Tuesday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

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