How Lex Luthor Is Hiding From Superman Now (Superman #28 Spoilers)

In 2018, Brian Michael Bendis introduced an equivalent to Gotham's Court of Owls to Metropolis. An organised crime network in Metropolis working under the very noses of Superman, even with his super-hearing. The Invisible Mafis who, rather than meeting in a grand opera hall, have to use… a lead-lined water storage unit in a grand opera hall.

Well, it seems that Lex Luthor has his own solution to that. As he exiles himself from Metropolis in today's Superman #28. And Superman is on his tail, and lets us know that he can hear anyone else in the world. Not just Metropolis but anywhere on the planet.

Including the frozen wastes that Lex Luthor has fled to. But if Superman could hear him all the way over there, what option does Lex Luthor have now to stay hidden? A lead lined fortress of solitude with dampeners? Not much fun for a man like Lex.

After all, there is only so long you can go without communication, even in this modern world, and he doesn't;t strike me as the kind of fellow content to restrict himself to whatever his own equivalent of X of Truth Antisocial might be. So what does he do?

Sign language. Another string to Lex Luther's bow. But, given how much Lex Luthor likes the sound of his voice, how long will he be able to keep this up as well?

by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, Sean Izaakse

