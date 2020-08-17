IDW Fights Coronavirus with Turtle Power in 2nd Jennika Solo Series

Following up on the success of the first TMNT: Jennika series, IDW has announced a second solo adventure starring the newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Jennika II will be a six-issue miniseries launching this November starring the titular heroine investigating a conspiracy in Mutant Town, twice the size of the first mini. Brahm Revel will once again write and draw the series.

Due to overwhelming demand, the female breakout character of IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jennika, will return in a second solo adventure! Brahm Revel returns as writer-artist to kick off the first of two story arcs driving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II, a six-issue miniseries debuting in November. While the first Jennika miniseries found the heroine still trying to acclimate to life as a mutant, the new story thrusts her into the dangerous underworld of Mutant Town, where mutants are turning into monsters and fear spreads rampant. There's conspiracy afoot, and only Jennika can navigate the deepening divides of her new home to root out an evil conspiracy.

According to Revel, the new series offers a whole new perspective on Jennika thanks to all that's transpired in the world since the first miniseries hit stores, particularly, the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

"A lot has happened in the real world since the previous miniseries; we now all know what it's like to have our movement restricted, and how desperate things can get when food gets short and when jobs disappear. The average person now has a much better idea of what life is like for Jennika and the other mutants in Mutant Town," says Revel. "Who knows, maybe reading what our cast will go through in Jennika II will help prepare you for 2021!"

IDW editor Bobby Curnow takes a less sensationalistic approach to marketing the series. "The world has been transformed in our TMNT comics and is full of new characters and dangers," said Curnow. "Given her background, Jennika is a character who is able to understand both the mutant and human worlds, so her perspective will be central to a story that explores the growing friction between communities. And more creators will introduce even more perspectives in the second story arc."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II #1 will feature covers by Brahm Revel and Kevin Eastman, as well as a retailer incentive variant by Natacha Bustos. The first issue will hit stores in November.