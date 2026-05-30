Posted in: TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: amanda waller, justice league unlimited

Justice League Unlimited: CCH Pounder on Amanda Waller Recognition

CCH Pounder shared that she gets surprised when young fans recognize her as the voice of Amanda Waller in Justice League Unlimited.

Article Summary CCH Pounder says young Justice League Unlimited fans still instantly recognize her voice as Amanda Waller.

Pounder voiced Amanda Waller in nine Justice League Unlimited episodes from 2004 to 2006 and returned later.

Her DC run continued in Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, Batman: Assault on Arkham, and Arkham games.

Pounder says Amanda Waller surprised her career-wise, while Viola Davis now leads the character in live-action.

There's no question that CCH Pounder has one of the most commanding presences on screen in live-action and in voiceover with her memorable roles on FX's crime drama The Shield, the Avatar franchise, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013), CBS's NCIS: New Orleans, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, and Orphan (2009). One thing that surprised her, speaking with Polygon, is how her younger fans recognized her as one of DC's most intimidating taskmasters in Amanda Waller, playing the character since the DC animated series Justice League Unlimited across nine episodes from 2004 to 2006.

Justice League Unlimited: CCH Pounter on Getting Young Fans Recognizing Her Voice as Amanda Waller

"I have to tell you that I've got 14-year-old fans, who if I just say one word, like 'Oh, good morning,' they'll be like, 'Oh my God! Mommy, that's Amanda Waller!' It's like…'How did that happen?' So, I did not realize where it would take me. Amanda's something else," Pounder said. The actress would reprise the role four more times, including the 2009 animated feature Superman/Batman: Public Enemies and Batman: Assault on Arkham. and two video games in Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Origins and Turbine's Batman: Arkham Underworld in 2016, the last time she played the role to date. For those wondering if Pounder has ever played Waller in live-action, unfortunately, the character is now played by Viola Davis, indefinitely since 2016's Suicide Squad with the Zack Snyder universe and now under James Gunn's DCU, even voicing the character in the animated series Creature Commandos.

The four-time Emmy nominee remained busy with roles as Chief Davis in the 2025 Paramount soft reboot of The Naked Gun opposite Liam Neeson, two more upcoming Avatar films in the fourth and fifth films from 20th Century, slated for release in 2029 and 2031, respectively, the AMC+ psychological horror series The Terror, the upcoming Prime Video fantasy miniseries Anansi Boys, and the upcoming Apple TV thriller series Cape Fear opposite Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson.

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