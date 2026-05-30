Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: audio, Creative Technology

Creative Technology Reveals Sound Blaster AE-X for PC

Creative Technology has come out with a new addition for PC users in the form of the Sound Blaster AE-X internal sound card

Article Summary Creative Technology unveils the Sound Blaster AE-X, a flagship internal sound card built to upgrade PC audio.

Creative Sound Blaster AE-X uses an ESS ES9039Q2M DAC for 32-bit/384 kHz playback and up to 130 dB clarity.

A dedicated headphone amp delivers up to 350 mW at 32Ω, giving premium headphones more power and control.

Creative pairs immersive sound, DSD256, ASIO 2.3, and NEXUS app tuning in a streamlined $230 PC audio upgrade.

UK-based company Creative Technology has revealed a new flagship internal sound card for the brand, as they have shown off the Sound Blaster AE-X. This is one of those designs that was made to give people a better audio experience if they truly want to go extreme with their setup. Offering better audio options for a variety of outputs while also offering immersive sound for those who wish to keep it to headphones, if not blasting with speakers. We have some of the specs and info below, as this is currently on the market for about $230.

Company Creative Drops The Sound Blaster AE-X For an Enhanced Audio Experience

Sound Blaster AE-X is built for users who have already optimized everything else. The internal sound card incorporates flagship-class playback, dedicated headphone amplification, and deep personalization via the Creative NEXUS app, eliminating desktop clutter and the need to manage more devices. Whether completing a high-performance build, upgrading to premium headphones, or seeking better control over audio, Sound Blaster AE-X brings everything together.

Powered by the ESS ES9039Q2M DAC, it delivers exceptional clarity with a 130 dB dynamic range. Enjoy pristine 32-bit/384 kHz playback that uncovers deeper layers of detail, bringing music, movies, and games vividly to life as intended. Its built-in high-performance headphone amplifier delivers up to 350 mW @ 32Ω, far surpassing standard onboard audio to effortlessly drive studio-grade headphones. With DSD256 and ASIO 2.3 support, it ensures a clean, low-latency, bit-perfect audio path for truly immersive listening.

At the heart of Sound Blaster AE-X is a high-performance ESS SABRE DAC, engineered for exceptional clarity with ultra-low total harmonic distortion and high dynamic range. With support for 32-bit / 384 kHz playback and up to 130 dB signal-to-noise ratio, Sound Blaster AE-X delivers studio-grade audio fidelity directly from your PC. Sound Blaster AE-X features dedicated discrete headphone amplification, providing the power and headroom needed to drive high-end headphones with authority. Compared to typical motherboard audio, users benefit from greater dynamic range, improved control and detail, and cleaner, tighter low-end response.

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