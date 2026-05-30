Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, coverwatch, jae lee
Now Dynamite Entertainment Publishes Absolute Batman #21 With Jae Lee
Now Dynamite Entertainment publishes Absolute Batman #21 with Jae Lee... kinda
Article Summary
- Dynamic Forces launches its first Absolute Batman #21 exclusive, featuring a new Jae Lee variant cover.
- Absolute Batman #21 is promoted as a key issue, with Dynamic Forces touting first appearances of Absolute Two-Face and Penguin.
- Collectors can choose from trade, foil, virgin, signed, CGC, and elite editions of the Absolute Batman #21 variant.
- Jae Lee’s original Absolute Batman #21 cover art was listed at $7,500 and sold immediately, according to Nick Barrucci.
Nick Barrucci, CEO of Dynamite Entertainment and its sister company Dynamic Forces, has announced they are publishing a retailer- or, in this case, publisher-exclusive variant cover for Absolute Batman #21, with their old friend Jae Lee drawing it. And here's what they are changing for it… right now that is.
- $15 – Trade Variant
- $25 – Trade Foil Variant
- $25 – Virgin Variant
- $35 – Trade And Virgin Variant Set
- $49.99 – Trade Variant Signed By Jae Lee
- $55 – Trade, Virgin And Trade Foil Variant Set
- $59.99 – Trade Variant Signed By Scott Snyder
- $59.99 – Virgin Variant Signed By Jae Lee
- $69.99 – Virgin Variant Signed By Scott Snyder
- $69.99 – Virgin Variant Signed By Scott Snyder
- $74.99 – Trade Variant CGC Graded 9.8
- $75 – Trade Foil Variant Signed By Scott Snyder
- $75 – Trade Foil Variant Signed By Jae Lee
- $100 – Trade Variant Elite Gold Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee
- $119.99 – Virgin Variant CGC Graded 9.8
- $125 – Virgin Variant Elite Gold Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee
- $129.99 – Trade Variant CGC Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee Graded 9.8
- $150 – Virgin Variant CGC Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee Graded 9.8
- $500 – Virgin Variant Signed And Remarked By Jae Lee
- $7500 – Original Cover Art
Nick Barrucci says, "Absolute Batman continues to break sales records and grow the industry, and for Absolute Batman #21 – we have our FIRST Absolute Dynamic Forces exclusive cover – for the historic first appearance of Absolute Two-Face and Absolute Penguin! And in addition to that, we are selling the original art for Jae! Available exclusively on Dynamic Forces.com! It truly is a Lucky 21!" Lucky for some, the original pencilled art, priced at $7500, sold immediately…
Nick says, "The original art for the cover sold immediately at the $7,500 price. Jae wanted to price it a little lower just to reward any fans who jumped on it, and it sold right away." So… how soon until eBay brings it back?