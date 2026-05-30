Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, coverwatch, jae lee

Now Dynamite Entertainment Publishes Absolute Batman #21 With Jae Lee

Now Dynamite Entertainment publishes Absolute Batman #21 with Jae Lee... kinda

Article Summary Dynamic Forces launches its first Absolute Batman #21 exclusive, featuring a new Jae Lee variant cover.

Absolute Batman #21 is promoted as a key issue, with Dynamic Forces touting first appearances of Absolute Two-Face and Penguin.

Collectors can choose from trade, foil, virgin, signed, CGC, and elite editions of the Absolute Batman #21 variant.

Jae Lee’s original Absolute Batman #21 cover art was listed at $7,500 and sold immediately, according to Nick Barrucci.

Nick Barrucci, CEO of Dynamite Entertainment and its sister company Dynamic Forces, has announced they are publishing a retailer- or, in this case, publisher-exclusive variant cover for Absolute Batman #21, with their old friend Jae Lee drawing it. And here's what they are changing for it… right now that is.

$15 – Trade Variant

– Trade Variant $25 – Trade Foil Variant

– Trade Foil Variant $25 – Virgin Variant

– Virgin Variant $35 – Trade And Virgin Variant Set

– Trade And Virgin Variant Set $49.99 – Trade Variant Signed By Jae Lee

– Trade Variant Signed By Jae Lee $55 – Trade, Virgin And Trade Foil Variant Set

– Trade, Virgin And Trade Foil Variant Set $59.99 – Trade Variant Signed By Scott Snyder

– Trade Variant Signed By Scott Snyder $59.99 – Virgin Variant Signed By Jae Lee

– Virgin Variant Signed By Jae Lee $69.99 – Virgin Variant Signed By Scott Snyder

– Virgin Variant Signed By Scott Snyder $69.99 – Virgin Variant Signed By Scott Snyder

– Virgin Variant Signed By Scott Snyder $74.99 – Trade Variant CGC Graded 9.8

– Trade Variant CGC Graded 9.8 $75 – Trade Foil Variant Signed By Scott Snyder

– Trade Foil Variant Signed By Scott Snyder $75 – Trade Foil Variant Signed By Jae Lee

– Trade Foil Variant Signed By Jae Lee $100 – Trade Variant Elite Gold Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee

– Trade Variant Elite Gold Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee $119.99 – Virgin Variant CGC Graded 9.8

– Virgin Variant CGC Graded 9.8 $125 – Virgin Variant Elite Gold Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee

– Virgin Variant Elite Gold Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee $129.99 – Trade Variant CGC Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee Graded 9.8

– Trade Variant CGC Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee Graded 9.8 $150 – Virgin Variant CGC Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee Graded 9.8

– Virgin Variant CGC Signature Series Signed By Jae Lee Graded 9.8 $500 – Virgin Variant Signed And Remarked By Jae Lee

– Virgin Variant Signed And Remarked By Jae Lee $7500 – Original Cover Art

Nick Barrucci says, "Absolute Batman continues to break sales records and grow the industry, and for Absolute Batman #21 – we have our FIRST Absolute Dynamic Forces exclusive cover – for the historic first appearance of Absolute Two-Face and Absolute Penguin! And in addition to that, we are selling the original art for Jae! Available exclusively on Dynamic Forces.com! It truly is a Lucky 21!" Lucky for some, the original pencilled art, priced at $7500, sold immediately…

Nick says, "The original art for the cover sold immediately at the $7,500 price. Jae wanted to price it a little lower just to reward any fans who jumped on it, and it sold right away." So… how soon until eBay brings it back?

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