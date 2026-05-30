Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Minecraft Live, TwitchCon Rotterdam 2026
Minecraft Live From TwitchCon Rotterdam Makes Multiple Reveals
Minecraft Live took place during TwitchCon Rotterdam 2026 today, revealing several new updates as well as Dungeons II and a movie sequel
Article Summary
- Minecraft Live at TwitchCon Rotterdam 2026 revealed Chaos Cubed, launching June 16 with sulfur caves and sulfur cubes.
- Minecraft’s third 2026 drop adds the dappled forest biome, abandoned camps, poplar trees, and new building style ideas.
- Minecraft Dungeons II is officially announced, featuring the Twisted Warden and a 2026 launch across consoles, PC, and Game Pass.
- Minecraft also unveiled A Minecraft Movie Squared and new LEGO Minecraft tie-ins, including a Dungeons II set and Chicken Mounts.
Microsoft and Mojang held the Minecraft Live from the TwitchCon Rotterdam 2026 event today, revealing multiple updates and new items for Minecraft fans everywhere. The big two announcements to come out of the event were the reveal of Minecraft Dungeons II, a proper sequel to the popular action-adventure game from 2021, and the reveal of A Minecraft Movie Squared, a sequel to the film starring Jason Mamoa, Emma Myers, and Jack Black. We have the details for you here from Xbox Wire, as well as the full presentation to check out above.
Chaos Cubed Arrives On June 16
You might have heard about our upcoming game drop, Chaos Cubed, featuring the new sulfur caves biome and the playful sulfur cube mob, which feeds on a variety of blocks, absorbing their properties. Erik shows off some early prototypes, while Kiran, Elisabeth, Linda, and Jacek discuss the joys of lobbing cubes with various physics, the irresistible (or even universal?) urge to deploy ones fed with TNT, the concept of a cube as a ball… and the limitless possibilities this block brings. Now, is strapping a bunch of TNT sulfur cubes to a happy ghast the most economical use of resources? Definitely not. But is it fun? Yes.
The Third Drop of 2026
The game drops team has already started working on the next drop, and we've decided to let you in on some secrets! Behold, the biome coming in this year's third drop… the dappled forest! Agnes, Gustav, Sarah, and Jasper chat about this new colorful forest biome, the mysterious abandoned camps that populate it, and the poplar trees that give the landscape its beautiful, burnished hues. They even share some interior and exterior decoration tips! What did I learn from all of this? Warm gray poplar wood, herringbone pattern, and persistently red shrubs are most definitely in.
Minecraft Dungeons II Announced
As promised, we are gradually unveiling more about Minecraft Dungeons II! This time, we introduce a terror players will stumble upon during their adventures…. the Twisted Warden! Måns and Marie chat about the promise of visiting biomes both familiar and fresh, the ominous deep dark portal, and, of course, the Twisted Warden itself. According to Marie, it is a little bit on the slow side but packs a whole lot of power, which happens to be how my friends describe me on cycling trips (now that I think about it, they do leave out that last part). Minecraft Dungeons II will be coming later this year to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Steam, Xbox on PC, and Game Pass.
LEGO and the Minecraft Arena
Join Smajor as he takes a look at Twitchcon's awesome Minecraft Arena, complete with real-life Minecraft biomes and a huge Twisted Warden, pulled straight from Minecraft Dungeons II! Fred from LEGO gives us a close-up look at the upcoming Dungeons II LEGO set before unveiling the LEGO Minecraft Chicken Mounts add-on. If you have even a passing interest in riding, customizing, or battling chickens, this is a must-download.
Reveal: A Minecraft Movie Squared
The sequel to A Minecraft Movie is going to be called… A Minecraft Movie Squared! That's probably especially exciting news if you're a fan of algebraic operations or our first movie! Or both! If you like both of those things, you probably love this bit. There's a lot of news packed into this segment. Danielle Brooks hints at new adventures and mobs, Matt Berry returns as an undisclosed character (he previously played the Nitwit), and Jack Black and Jason Momoa welcome another iconic actor to the Minecraft family. Yes – Kirsten Dunst will be playing Alex.