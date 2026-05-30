Minecraft Live From TwitchCon Rotterdam Makes Multiple Reveals

As promised, we are gradually unveiling more about Minecraft Dungeons II! This time, we introduce a terror players will stumble upon during their adventures…. the Twisted Warden! Måns and Marie chat about the promise of visiting biomes both familiar and fresh, the ominous deep dark portal, and, of course, the Twisted Warden itself. According to Marie, it is a little bit on the slow side but packs a whole lot of power, which happens to be how my friends describe me on cycling trips (now that I think about it, they do leave out that last part). Minecraft Dungeons II will be coming later this year to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Steam, Xbox on PC, and Game Pass.

LEGO and the Minecraft Arena

Join Smajor as he takes a look at Twitchcon's awesome Minecraft Arena, complete with real-life Minecraft biomes and a huge Twisted Warden, pulled straight from Minecraft Dungeons II! Fred from LEGO gives us a close-up look at the upcoming Dungeons II LEGO set before unveiling the LEGO Minecraft Chicken Mounts add-on. If you have even a passing interest in riding, customizing, or battling chickens, this is a must-download.

Reveal: A Minecraft Movie Squared

The sequel to A Minecraft Movie is going to be called… A Minecraft Movie Squared! That's probably especially exciting news if you're a fan of algebraic operations or our first movie! Or both! If you like both of those things, you probably love this bit. There's a lot of news packed into this segment. Danielle Brooks hints at new adventures and mobs, Matt Berry returns as an undisclosed character (he previously played the Nitwit), and Jack Black and Jason Momoa welcome another iconic actor to the Minecraft family. Yes – Kirsten Dunst will be playing Alex.