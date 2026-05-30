Posted in: Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: a miecraft movie squared, a minecraft movie 2

The Minecraft Sequel Officially Has A New Title

During Minecraft Live, we learned that the official title for the next movie will be A Minecraft Movie Squared [insert math and square block joke here].

Article Summary Minecraft Live confirmed the sequel’s official title: A Minecraft Movie Squared, giving the hit video game film a fresh update.

A Minecraft Movie Squared adds Kirsten Dunst as Alex and Matt Berry, with Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks returning.

The new A Minecraft Movie sequel keeps Jared Hess in the director’s chair as Warner Bros. and Legendary move ahead fast.

After A Minecraft Movie earned $957 million worldwide, a sequel set for July 23, 2027 was inevitable, and now it has a title.

We got a lot of new information about the sequel to the Minecraft movie today. The sequel was officially greenlit back in October, and star Jack Black made some social media posts that made it look like he was getting back to work on the film, but now we know that things are rolling. During Minecraft Live, they confirmed that the sequel has a new title, A Minecraft Movie Squared. Do you get it? Squared means multiplying a number by itself and is usually represented with a ², and everything in Minecraft is a square; it's clever, get it?

They also brought on some familiar and new faces. It turns out the reporting that Kirsten Dunst is joining the cast was true, and now we know she is playing Alex. Matt Berry has also joined the cast, and while they tease who he'll be playing, he's not confirming anything. We also know that Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brookes will be reprising their roles with Jared Hell returning to direct. The Instagram post that confirmed the title with the new logo read: "Ready for another adventure? The world of #Minecraft is expanding once again with A Minecraft Movie Squared! And we're not stopping there…" along with details about a new Build Challenge fans can participate in.

Hopefully, It Won't Take As Long To Build The Minecraft Sequel

A Minecraft Movie is another one of those movies that spent a lot of time in development hell, just over a decade, and by the time the film was released, people legitimately wondered if anyone still cared. It seemed like Minecraft had its moment, and the studios missed the window, and the initial trailers weren't looking great either. However, the combination of Jack Black and director Jared Hess managed to make a movie that wasn't exactly critically beloved, but it wasn't maligned either. It was a huge hit with its target fanbase to the point that a large group of them forgot how to act in public with the "chicken jokey" thing. I don't care if you paid for your movie ticket, no one else signed up to be part of your TikTok prank, have some basic decorum for the love of god.

Anyway!

The critical response matters a lot less when you run away with the box office, and A Minecraft Movie did. By the time it finished its theatrical run, the film had grossed $957 million at the worldwide box office, and in a post-COVID world, it's a lot harder to join the Billion Dollar Box Office Club. People underestimated just how big this film was going to be, so it's no surprise that everyone was talking about a sequel mere days after the film's release. Throughout April 2025 and into May 2025, there were reports about things being in development, but nothing was set in stone.

In October 2025, we finally got some confirmations. A Minecraft Movie 2 has officially been given the green light by Warner Bros. and Legendary. They also set the film for July 23, 2027, and released the first poster. Hess is set to direct again, but this time he will write the script with Chris Galletta, who worked on the first film. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson, and Jason Momoa will serve as producers. In May 2026, the title was officially changed to A Minecraft Movie Squared.

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