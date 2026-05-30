Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Old School Runescape, Summer 2026 Campfire

Old School RuneScape Summer 2026 Campfire Reveals Next Updates

Old School RuneScape held a special presentation this year with the Summer 2026 Campfire, revealing new content coming to the title

Article Summary Old School RuneScape Summer 2026 Campfire unveils The Blood Moon Rises, the Myreque finale launching June 30.

Wyrmscraig sails in with a new quest, skilling activities, Slayer content, while The Graveyard arrives this autumn.

Jagex teases The Fractured Archive raid, Bingo tools, PvP training, mobile upgrades, and new global game worlds.

Deadman Allstars heads to Chicago in June, while RuneFest 2026 celebrates RuneScape’s 25th anniversary this fall.

Jagex decided to do something a little different with Old School RuneScape this year as they held the Summer 2026 Campfire presentation. Much like other livestreams and pre-taped events this year, this is a showcase specifically geared toward the game, letting fans know what to expect from it in the months to come. Among the reveals were the new island of Wyrmscraig, a new Graveyard quest, community Bingo, a Grand Master Quest Finale, and info about Runefest 2026 happening this Fall. We have more info from the team about the additions below and the video to check out above.

Multiple New Additions and Updates Revealed During the Old School RuneScape Summer 2026 Campfire

Grand Master Quest Finale: The Blood Moon Rises: The sixth Grandmaster quest and final chapter of the decade-long-running Myreque quest series, The Blood Moon Rises, casts its crimson glow across Gielinor starting June 30. After a thousand years, Lord Lowerniel Drakan, former leader of the ancient and power-hungry Drakan Vampyre clan and the last Blood Moon, has returned and is willing to do anything to regain his former title and return the Vampyres to the old ways, no matter how much blood is spilled in his wake. Enter the Vampyrium and journey through its deadly environment. Venture forth through new skill-building areas packed with activities. Test your might against the Maggot King – a new repeatable solo boss.

The Blood Moon Rises: The sixth Grandmaster quest and final chapter of the decade-long-running Myreque quest series, The Blood Moon Rises, casts its crimson glow across Gielinor starting June 30. After a thousand years, Lord Lowerniel Drakan, former leader of the ancient and power-hungry Drakan Vampyre clan and the last Blood Moon, has returned and is willing to do anything to regain his former title and return the Vampyres to the old ways, no matter how much blood is spilled in his wake. Enter the Vampyrium and journey through its deadly environment. Venture forth through new skill-building areas packed with activities. Test your might against the Maggot King – a new repeatable solo boss. New Island: Wyrmscraig: Winner of the Sailing Player-Designed Island held earlier this year, hoist the anchor and set sail for the new island found deep in the south-west sea of Gielinor this summer. Its rugged mountainous terrain and highly aggressive wildlife make for the perfect place for adventurers to explore. Wyrmscraig introduces a new quest, new skilling activities: Goat hunting and Golem crafting, as well as a new Slayer Master, and new repeatable boss: The Mad Angel.

Winner of the Sailing Player-Designed Island held earlier this year, hoist the anchor and set sail for the new island found deep in the south-west sea of Gielinor this summer. Its rugged mountainous terrain and highly aggressive wildlife make for the perfect place for adventurers to explore. Wyrmscraig introduces a new quest, new skilling activities: Goat hunting and Golem crafting, as well as a new Slayer Master, and new repeatable boss: The Mad Angel. New Quest: The Graveyard: Coming this Autumn, a new chapter in the 22-year-old Fremennik quest series takes adventurers through the icy depths of the Weissmere sea, right in the heart of one of its deadliest areas. The Graveyard also introduces a new agility update that offers players a choice of intensity.

Coming this Autumn, a new chapter in the 22-year-old Fremennik quest series takes adventurers through the icy depths of the Weissmere sea, right in the heart of one of its deadliest areas. The Graveyard also introduces a new agility update that offers players a choice of intensity. New End-Game Raid: The Fractured Archive: Housing the vast knowledge of Guthix, The Fractured Archive has lain, unfinished and undisturbed for thousands of years at the bottom of an ancient chasm. Coming later this year, this brand-new endgame raid – the first in over four years and the toughest raid yet – introduces a streamlined boss rush system along with new Best-in-Slot rewards. Players will face off against eight different bosses, including the behemoth Bork and the Guthixian Archive Guardian. Keep an eye on the Old School RuneScape community blog for more details in the coming months.

The Fractured Archive: Housing the vast knowledge of Guthix, The Fractured Archive has lain, unfinished and undisturbed for thousands of years at the bottom of an ancient chasm. Coming later this year, this brand-new endgame raid – the first in over four years and the toughest raid yet – introduces a streamlined boss rush system along with new Best-in-Slot rewards. Players will face off against eight different bosses, including the behemoth Bork and the Guthixian Archive Guardian. Keep an eye on the Old School RuneScape community blog for more details in the coming months. Bingo Community Feature: This feature is an official take on the bingo system that is already popular within the community. It enables players to come up with their own challenges in a grid-style interface and compete in teams through entirely player-led events.

This feature is an official take on the bingo system that is already popular within the community. It enables players to come up with their own challenges in a grid-style interface and compete in teams through entirely player-led events. Client Mobile Updates: Several updates for the Official Client and mobile experience were also shared by the team at Jagex, including upcoming Mobile Bank Tags, Android Picture-in-Picture support, and a full rework of the Menu Entry Swapper system to fix longstanding issues and improve functionality. As well, the team provided a major progress update on the New Renderer project, explaining ongoing work to improve stability, performance, visuals, and mobile optimization ahead of a second open beta.

Several updates for the Official Client and mobile experience were also shared by the team at Jagex, including upcoming Mobile Bank Tags, Android Picture-in-Picture support, and a full rework of the Menu Entry Swapper system to fix longstanding issues and improve functionality. As well, the team provided a major progress update on the New Renderer project, explaining ongoing work to improve stability, performance, visuals, and mobile optimization ahead of a second open beta. PvP Tutorial: As the Old School RuneScape team knows that PvP can be daunting for someone new to the mechanic, they have introduced a new greenlight project to help players brush up their skills and gain some insider knowledge. Players can engage in a new tutorial where they can learn the finer details of PvP in this risk-free setting, before venturing forth and making a name for themselves.

As the Old School RuneScape team knows that PvP can be daunting for someone new to the mechanic, they have introduced a new greenlight project to help players brush up their skills and gain some insider knowledge. Players can engage in a new tutorial where they can learn the finer details of PvP in this risk-free setting, before venturing forth and making a name for themselves. New Game Worlds: Following the successful launch of new game worlds in Brazil, Jagex will also be deploying new game worlds in Singapore, Japan and South Africa, giving players in those regions better connectivity and ping.

Following the successful launch of new game worlds in Brazil, Jagex will also be deploying new game worlds in Singapore, Japan and South Africa, giving players in those regions better connectivity and ping. Finally, the Summer Sweep Up sees a number of quality of life updates implemented into the game, including Hunter training progression, new agility courses, gear rebalancing buffs and new early game items.

Upcoming Events

Deadman Allstars – Season 3: The first Old School RuneScape event to ever take place in the US, Season 3 of Deadman: Allstars, the game's premiere PVP event, will bring together 30 of the biggest RuneScape creators forming six powerhouse teams for an all-out war on custom PVP servers. The finale will take place on June 20 in Chicago's Rosemount Theatre and will also be broadcast live on Twitch. With limited tickets available, get yours today to see your favorite JMods and Creators, immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere, and come away with exclusive merch available only on pre-order with tickets or at the event. Limited-edition merch will be available online for those unable to attend.

The first Old School RuneScape event to ever take place in the US, Season 3 of Deadman: Allstars, the game's premiere PVP event, will bring together 30 of the biggest RuneScape creators forming six powerhouse teams for an all-out war on custom PVP servers. Runefest 2026: In celebration of RuneScape's 25th Anniversary, Runefest is back – bigger and bolder than ever! Introduced for the first time, two permanent Grand Stages will be live throughout the event, filled with roadmap reveals, JMod Panels, and more non-stop RuneScape action! New Skill Chips featuring eight new skill challenges (and a secret ninth challenge to be uncovered), can be earned by completing RuneScape-inspired skills and activities An all-new questing feature, that brings RuneFest quests to life, allows attendees to earn quest points and climb the leaderboards to net themselves fantastic prizes. All attendees will come away with a special goodie bag, packed with exclusive items, including special 25th anniversary collectibles only available at the event. New immersive zones, will bring the world of Gielinor to life, and feature secret all-new, and returning installations including the Lumbridge gates, the Grand Exchange, and Varrock Fountain. Attendees can also look forward to their favorite returning staples, including an expanded LAN area, campfire zone, meet & greet space, community marketplace, and official merch store. Tickets for Runefest 2026 are available for purchase now.

In celebration of RuneScape's 25th Anniversary, Runefest is back – bigger and bolder than ever!

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