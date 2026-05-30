Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: alex moon, boycott, DCBlackout, DCSoWhite, rob liefeld

DC Comics Boycott 1202 Days: Rob Liefeld Vs Alex Moon Over DC Blackout

DC Comics Boycott 1202 Days: Rob Liefeld Vs Alex Moon over the DC Blackout and whether or not one of them is a moron

Article Summary Rob Liefeld blasts Alex Moon as the DC Blackout boycott gains steam over DC’s lack of Black-led ongoing titles.

Alex Moon urges fans to stop buying new DC Comics, arguing miniseries are not real ongoing representation.

Rob Liefeld offers no clear reason for the insult, prompting Alex Moon to call out Liefeld’s own Image Comics history.

The clash turns personal on Threads, with Rob Liefeld doubling down as the DC Blackout campaign sparks debate.

Alex Moon is a prominent comic book content creator, influencer, and commentator on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. He frequently uploads opinion pieces and breakdowns addressing major topics in the comic community, such as movie casting news, Marvel and DC character changes, and industry controversies. And right now, that means the DC Black Out boycott campaign against DC Comics, as today, it is 1202 days without DC Comics publishing an ongoing DC Universe comic book with a black lead character. The campaign launched on Thursday and kicked off further on Friday with the #DCSoWhite and #DCBlackout hashtags. Alex Moon recorded a video and posted it everywhere. Including on Threads….

"Miniseries aren't an ongoing project with a dedicated creative team. That's important to highlight because it feels like DC is telling us oh you want these characters That great Do it over there in a miniseries away from us Do it over there in another universe away from the mainline Alex, what does this boycott mean and how do we support it? Stop buying stuff. The next phase of this movement is stopping the purchase of DC Comics. New comic book day? Don't pick up your DC Comics. You have your pull list set up at your local comic book store? Take your DC titles off of it immediately… you also have a superpower that you can use for change, and that is choosing where to spend your money to show these corporations that we want representation. It can't just be something that we cry for and that we post videos about, it has to be something that we do, so starting today me alex moon i am stopping all purchases of new DC Comics at my local LCS online or otherwise, and I really hope that you join me, so that way, we can put a lot more colour into DC Comics."

He also posted another video on Threads, tackling some of the comments;

"You guys are absolutely right. I'm sorry, you know, you don't have to boycott DC Comics if you're someone who doesn't want to fight for change or thinks it's too hard or that's dumb thing to do, that's fine if that's how you feel about it man, there are a lot of us who aren't cowards. And anytime change has been made in history, big or small, on a social level, on a corporate level, on any level, it is by people who are willing to make the plunge and not worry about what other people say about them, who are willing to be uncomfortable, to stand up and to say, hey, I'm done with this, or I've had enough of this… Will we get the results we want from it? I don't know yet, man. But what are the alternatives? To not do anything, to just sit here and be like, I wish I had this. No, we're doing something about it. And if you're someone who doesn't want to do something about it, that's fine. But also stand aside for the people who are."

Even more responses, but no one was expecting this one. Image Comics founder, creator of Youngblood, Cable and Deadpool Rob Liefeld posted on Threads in response to Alex, "You are a moron beyond compare." Why Rob Liefeld thought Alex Moon is a moron beyond repair, Rob didn't clarify. But Rob himself has taken action against publishers, including quitting Marvel Comics, whether that was to found Image Comics or because he and his family weren't invited to the after-party for Deadpool and Wolverine, the third in the films based on the character that he created. So Alex made a third video.

"Rob Liefeld's a fraud, man, This is his response to my video on threads about the DC Blackout Boycott… an effort to push for more black lead ongoings, more representation in comics. Whether or not your agree with the boycott, I don't really care. The reason this is so ridiculous to me is Rob Liefeld is someone who very famously left Marvel comics with a bunch of other artists to start Image Comics because they wanted the credit, that they felt like they weren't getting the representation, that they felt like they weren't getting the money… so he's famously took a big gamble because he was fighting for what he felt he deserved for again the credit, the representation, the money, whatever, right? And it's funny to me because I'm not having an actual discussion, just thrown out something. If that's how he feels, but it is funny to me that someone who fought for what he believed in and fought for his version of representation, all of a sudden, thinks that's dumb."

Rob replied again, saying, "You are the doucher." Again, no clarity on why Alex Moon is "the doucher" but Rob also posted a cover from a recent issue of Youngblood with his black character Chapel on the cover. I am not entirely sure what that has to do with the DC Blackout Boycott, but I look forward to finding out more…

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