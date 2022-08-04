Inbetween Bouts Of Genocide, Poison Ivy Does Some Gardening

Bleeding Cool has long been fascinated by DC Comics' split-personality approach to the character of Poison Ivy, including at one point literally splitting her personality into two. So while the Harley Quinn Animated Series commits to keeping Harley and Pam together as a couple, and Ivy as a positive force, the Harley Quinn comic has Harley moving in with Kevin, and Poison Ivy… well, the new Poison Ivy series has Pamela Ivy is dying from a fungal infection but is intending to wipe out all of humanity, and a bunch of cattle as well, in the process.

And doesn't feel particularly bad about it. But you know, all work and no play makes Ivy a dull girl.

And so she takes time off from the slaughter to do a little gardening with a new friend.

You know, a new friend who is one of those humans she is going to murder.

Though maybe not just yet.

But hey, temporary guilt about causing genocide aside, this is a very beautiful book, drawn and coloured by Marcio Takara and Arif Prianto.

Faith in killing of the world… time to call the experts.

Hey, it's a six-issue series, we still have time. Maybe Poison Ivy can regrow all the people she's killed until no one is the wiser…

POISON IVY #3 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Fixing the world isn't easy work, and Ivy's all hot and sweaty because of it! Getting her hands dirty was never an issue, but when plant assassins come after her, Ivy must be willing to play dirty as well.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/2/2022 POISON IVY #4 (OF 6) CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn't your average HR rep. She's much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/6/2022 POISON IVY #5 (OF 6) CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

Hello, sweetie, you're absolutely pathetic. You know that, right? Luckily for you, Daddy's home and he's here to make all the bad feelings go away. As Ivy prepares to go international with her mission to save the Earth, there's only one thing standing in her way–the brave man whom Ivy stole her powers from.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/4/2022