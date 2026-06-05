Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, avengers: doomsday, chip zdarsky, marco checchetto

Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto Launch Avengers #1 Ahead Of Doomsday

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto launch a new Avengers #1 from Marvel Comics ahead of Avengers: Doomsday as Earth's Mightiest Survivors

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto reunite for Avengers #1, launching a new Marvel era in November 2026.

Spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon, the series rebuilds Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a rewritten world order.

The new Avengers lineup features Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and a mystery hero.

Marvel positions Avengers #1 as a flagship launch, with True Believers Blind Bag variants ahead of Doomsday.

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. who won Eisners together on Daredevil, are launching a new Avengers comic spinning out of the Armageddon event and launching in November 2026, with Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Wolverine and Spider-Man… as well as that Avenging Angel from Armageddon, probably, whoever he is, with the tagline "Earth's Mightiest Survivors".

AVENGERS #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST SURVIVORS!

With the world order completely rewritten after the events of Avengers: Armageddon, a day unlike any other arrives, when a new group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE, CAPTAIN MARVEL, DAREDEVIL, LUKE CAGE and an all-new hero set to make their explosive debut soon! On Sale 11/4

Chip says, "Obviously, I can't say too much just yet, but trust me when I say that our goal is to make THE AVENGERS the coolest, biggest book on the shelf. Every issue goes hard and I can't believe Marvel are letting us do it. One of the really fun parts has been thinking about the Avengers logo. I really wanted to do a new take on the "A" design and, luckily, Marvel let me"

Here's the rest of the PR…

This November, superstar creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto reunite to launch a trailblazing new run of AVENGERS! The new ongoing series spins out of Avengers: Armageddon, the five-issue limited series by Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar launching next week, which brings Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a dramatically transformed Marvel Universe. Now, Earth itself needs to be avenged! A bold lineup of heroes—a mix of legendary Avengers, proven mainstays and wildcard newcomers—assemble to protect a broken world that has more reason than ever not to trust them. Once again, the Avengers take center stage in Marvel Comics storytelling, and it all starts here!

On taking the reins of Marvel's flagship super hero team, Zdarsky said, "It's obviously a massive honor getting to write the world's greatest super hero team! And after what happens in AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, this lineup is angry as hell and ready to avenge. AVENGERS is a book that should lead the Marvel Universe, where big things happen and surprises keep hitting," he explained. "That's what Marco and I are doing with every issue and I can't wait for people to fall in love with these gorgeous pages. It's amazing to be working with Marco again. Time and time again he proves he's the best at giving us the coolest possible versions of these characters and what he's doing in this book is next level." On reuniting with Zdarsky, Checchetto said, "Here we go again. Chip and I, assembled. We had a blast on Daredevil, and since wrapping up Ultimate Spider-Man, I'm thrilled there was an opportunity to do something new with him. It's in moments like these where Chip's utter madness comes through, and the result is right before your eyes. I love this team. It's going to be great to see these characters interact with one another and see how they untangle themselves from the situations we're going to throw them into."

Editor Wil Moss said, "Chip and Marco have come up with SUCH an exciting direction for this new volume of AVENGERS, striking just the right balance of quality AND spectacle, of pitch-perfect characterization AND shocking takes, of a sense of legacy AND a true trailblazing spirit. Chip and Marco's AVENGERS is going to be the heart of the Marvel Universe going forward—trust me, you won't want to miss a beat. Just wait till you learn the full roster…"

Avengers #1 will be the next Marvel Comics launch available in True Believers Blind Bags, each containing an exclusive variant cover not available for regular ordering—including one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers by surprise contributors. Given that this launches ahead of Avengers: Doomsday in the cinemas, will they get Kevin Feige and Robert Downey Jr to do cover sketches again?

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