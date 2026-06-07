Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Catwoman, anticipated titles, daredevil, transformers

Absolute Catwoman & Daredevil Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Absolute Catwoman, Daredevil and Transformers top the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Article Summary Absolute Catwoman #1 leads the top 50 most anticipated comics this week, edging out Daredevil #3 for the top spot.

DC Comics claims the biggest buzz with Absolute Catwoman, Action Comics #1099, and Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4.

Daredevil #3, X-Men #31, Avengers: Armageddon #1, and Wolverine #21 keep Marvel strong in this week’s rankings.

Transformers, Ben 10, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and M.A.S.K. help power a packed week across major publishers.

DC Comics sees Absolute Catwoman #1 top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, beating out Daredevil #3, which, to be fair, has been doing storming business for Marvel Comics of late. Ben 10 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are doing very well, and finally Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham gets its long-awaited conclusion…

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