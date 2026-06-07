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Absolute Catwoman & Daredevil Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Absolute Catwoman, Daredevil and Transformers top the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics This Week

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Catwoman #1 leads the top 50 most anticipated comics this week, edging out Daredevil #3 for the top spot.
  • DC Comics claims the biggest buzz with Absolute Catwoman, Action Comics #1099, and Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4.
  • Daredevil #3, X-Men #31, Avengers: Armageddon #1, and Wolverine #21 keep Marvel strong in this week’s rankings.
  • Transformers, Ben 10, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and M.A.S.K. help power a packed week across major publishers.

DC Comics sees Absolute Catwoman #1 top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, beating out Daredevil #3, which, to be fair, has been doing storming business for Marvel Comics of late. Ben 10 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are doing very well, and finally Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham gets its long-awaited conclusion…

 

  1. Absolute Catwoman #1 • $4.99 • DC Comics
  2. Daredevil #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  3. Transformers #33 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  4. Action Comics #1099 • $4.99 • DC Comics
  5. X-Men #31 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  6. Avengers: Armageddon #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
  7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #19 • $4.99 • IDW Publishing
  8. Ben 10 #2 • $4.99 • Dynamite
  9. Wolverine #21 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  10. The Fury of Firestorm #3 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  11. Barbara Gordon: Breakout #2 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  12. Bleeding Hearts #5 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  13. Supergirl #14 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  14. Black Cat #11 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  15. The Mortal Thor #11 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  16. D'Orc #5 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  17. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4 • $6.99 • DC Comics
  18. Emperor Aquaman #18 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  19. Green Lantern Corps #17 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  20. The Sentry #4 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  21. M.A.S.K. #1 • $4.99 • Image Comics
  22. Alias: Red Band #4 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  23. The Nice House by the Sea #10 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  24. Star Wars: Shadow of Maul #4 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  25. Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
  26. Ghost Pepper #12 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  27. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #329 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  28. Bishop #1 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  29. Captain Marvel: Dark Past #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  30. Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event #2 • $4.99 • DC Comics
  31. Civil War: Unmasked #2 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  32. Fall of the House of Slaughter #2 • $4.99 • BOOM! Studios
  33. Witchblade #22 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  34. Alien: King Killer #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  35. The Muppets Noir #4 • $4.99 • Dynamite
  36. Space Ghost #12 • $5.99 • Dynamite
  37. Blood & Thunder #14 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  38. Rat City #25 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  39. Mark Spears Monsters #0 • $5.99 • Keenspot
  40. Tigress Island #4 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  41. M1: Monster Racing League #1 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  42. The Thing on the Doorstep #5 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  43. Speed Racer #9 • $4.99 • Mad Cave Studios
  44. Godzilla's Monsterpiece Theatre Presents: Godzilla's The Odyssey #1 • $7.99 • IDW Publishing
  45. Youngblood #100 • $4.99 • Image Comics
  46. Kaya #35 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  47. Mega Man X #4 • $4.99 • UDON
  48. Archie x The Army of Darkness #5 • $4.99 • Dynamite
  49. Supernatural Special: Castiel #1 • $5.99 • Dynamite
  50. ThunderCats X SilverHawks #3 • $4.99 • Dynamite
Top 50 Anticipated Comics
Absolute Catwoman #1

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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