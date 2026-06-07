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Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Catwoman, anticipated titles, daredevil, transformers
Absolute Catwoman & Daredevil Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week
Absolute Catwoman, Daredevil and Transformers top the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics This Week
Article Summary
- Absolute Catwoman #1 leads the top 50 most anticipated comics this week, edging out Daredevil #3 for the top spot.
- DC Comics claims the biggest buzz with Absolute Catwoman, Action Comics #1099, and Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4.
- Daredevil #3, X-Men #31, Avengers: Armageddon #1, and Wolverine #21 keep Marvel strong in this week’s rankings.
- Transformers, Ben 10, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and M.A.S.K. help power a packed week across major publishers.
DC Comics sees Absolute Catwoman #1 top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, beating out Daredevil #3, which, to be fair, has been doing storming business for Marvel Comics of late. Ben 10 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are doing very well, and finally Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham gets its long-awaited conclusion…
- Absolute Catwoman #1 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- Daredevil #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Transformers #33 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Action Comics #1099 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- X-Men #31 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Avengers: Armageddon #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #19 • $4.99 • IDW Publishing
- Ben 10 #2 • $4.99 • Dynamite
- Wolverine #21 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- The Fury of Firestorm #3 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Barbara Gordon: Breakout #2 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Bleeding Hearts #5 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Supergirl #14 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Black Cat #11 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- The Mortal Thor #11 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- D'Orc #5 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4 • $6.99 • DC Comics
- Emperor Aquaman #18 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Green Lantern Corps #17 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- The Sentry #4 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- M.A.S.K. #1 • $4.99 • Image Comics
- Alias: Red Band #4 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- The Nice House by the Sea #10 • $3.99 • DC Comics
- Star Wars: Shadow of Maul #4 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
- Ghost Pepper #12 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #329 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Bishop #1 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Captain Marvel: Dark Past #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event #2 • $4.99 • DC Comics
- Civil War: Unmasked #2 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- Fall of the House of Slaughter #2 • $4.99 • BOOM! Studios
- Witchblade #22 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Alien: King Killer #3 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
- The Muppets Noir #4 • $4.99 • Dynamite
- Space Ghost #12 • $5.99 • Dynamite
- Blood & Thunder #14 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Rat City #25 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Mark Spears Monsters #0 • $5.99 • Keenspot
- Tigress Island #4 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- M1: Monster Racing League #1 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- The Thing on the Doorstep #5 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Speed Racer #9 • $4.99 • Mad Cave Studios
- Godzilla's Monsterpiece Theatre Presents: Godzilla's The Odyssey #1 • $7.99 • IDW Publishing
- Youngblood #100 • $4.99 • Image Comics
- Kaya #35 • $3.99 • Image Comics
- Mega Man X #4 • $4.99 • UDON
- Archie x The Army of Darkness #5 • $4.99 • Dynamite
- Supernatural Special: Castiel #1 • $5.99 • Dynamite
- ThunderCats X SilverHawks #3 • $4.99 • Dynamite
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