Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson & Juan Santacruz's Pop Kill! at Mad Cave

Mad Cave has picked up Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson and Juan Santacruz's crowd-funded R-rated comic book Pop Kill!

Pop Kill is a blend of Harley Quinn and American Splendor.

A comic about rival soda empires run by estranged ex-conjoined twins.

Pop Kill features art by Juan Santacruz and colors by Brian Reber.

Announced at New York Comic Con, 0Mad Cave has picked up Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson and Juan Santacruz's crowd-funded R-rated comic book Pop Kill! for publication on the 26th of February, as a "weirdly delicious combo of Harley Quinn and beloved Harvey Pekar title, American Splendor."

"POP KILL, with cola violence with a dash of adventure, is the latest mature humor comic co-written by Jimmy Palmiotti (Jonah Hex) and Dave Johnson (Superman: Red Son), featuring art by Juan Santacruz with colors by Brian Reber, and letters by Sean Konot. Originally a three-part Kickstarter, this is a story that begs the question: What if dueling soda companies really did hate each other enough to go to war, and what about everyone caught in the crossfire?" Pop Kill!

Writer: Jimmy Palmiotti & Dave Johnson – Artist: Juan Santacruz

Colorist: Brian Reber – Letterer: Sean Konot

Release Date: February 26th, 2025

Imagine a world where the two dominant and competing Cola companies, each worth billions, are owned by former conjoined twins who are now separated and have grown to hate each other so much they hire assassins, saboteurs, and espionage personnel to meddle with each other on a daily basis. This is the story about brotherly love run afoul, and the people they enlist to do their dirty work.

"Pop Kill is a sexy spy-driven crime story about two brothers' obsession and the fallout from their bad behavior. It's nothing you have ever read before. Dave Johnson and the entire Pop Kill team are so excited we are finally able to bring this series to the public from one of the coolest companies in comics today, Mad Cave." -Co-Writer, Jimmy Palmiotti

"Pop-Kill seeing the light of day has been a dream come true. Humor, violence, sex and SODA! What else could you want out of a series?" – Co-Writer, Dave Johnson

