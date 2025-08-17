Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Josie and the Pussycats, sabrina the teenage witch

Josie And The Pussycats in Archie Comics November 2025 Full Solicits

Josie And The Pussycats in Archie Comics November 2025 full solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Josie and the Pussycats return in the 2025 Annual Spectacular with a monster-packed, all-new story and more.

Archie Comics unveils November 2025 solicits, spotlighting classic and fresh Archie Universe adventures.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 gets a full facsimile reprint, celebrating her milestone first-ever comic issue.

Fan favorites Josie, Sabrina, and the South Side Serpents headline new and vintage Archie comic releases.

Archie Comics' November 2025 solicits and solicitations see the Josie and the Pussycats Annual Spectacular from Dan Parent, and a Facsimile Edition of the very first appearance of Sabrina the Teenage Witch from Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo. Well, they have to do something if they aren't publishing all those Archie Digests any more, I guess…

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ANNUAL SPECTACULAR O.S.

GET READY TO ROCK AND ROLL! JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ARE BACK! Halloween may be over, but it's monsters vs. Pussycats in this spectacular issue, now packed with over 30 PAGES of content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! The South Side Serpents are once again looking to toughen up their image, and they're trying to last overnight in a haunted section of the woods, where witches have been rumored to once exist. But when the Pussycats arrive on the scene, more than their musical pasts are called into question!

*SCRIPT: DAN PARENT | ART: DAN PARENT, BOB SMITH, GLENN WHITMORE, JACK MORELLI*

*COVER A: DAN PARENT, VINCENT LOVALLO | COVER B: DAN DECARLO*

*FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 | ON SALE NOV 19 | PRODUCT CODE: 0625AC451*

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

CELEBRATE ARCHIE COMICS HISTORY WITH ARCHIE FACSIMILE EDITIONS! EMBRACE THE MAGIC WITH THE 1ST ISSUE OF SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH! MILESTONE FIRST ISSUE OF SABRINA'S FIRST-EVER COMIC SERIES! Re-live the magic when everyone's favorite teenage witch got her very own comic series! Experience history (and even more pages than ever!) in SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

*SCRIPT: FRANK DOYLE | ART/COVER A: DAN DECARLO, RUDY LAPICK, BILL YOSHIDA | COVER B: ANDY PRICE*

*FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $6.99 | ON SALE NOV 5 | PRODUCT CODE: 0625AC452*

*PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED*

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!