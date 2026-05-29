Posted in: Arcade, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Numskull, Polybius

Numskull Reveals Polybius Arcade Cabinet Charging Hub

Charge multiple items from the new Polybius arcade cabinet charging hub, while it glows and entices you in a creepy way on your desk

Article Summary Numskull unveils a Polybius Arcade Cabinet charging hub, turning the infamous gaming urban legend into desk tech.

The Numskull Polybius hub charges up to five devices at once with USB ports built for phones, controllers, and more.

Designed to match the Quarter Arcade line, the sleek Polybius hub blends creepy retro style with everyday utility.

Numskull has opened pre-orders for the Polybius charging hub at $220, complete with UK, US, and EU plug options.

Numskull revealed a brand-new charging hub for gamers who like to keep it creepy with the Polybius Arcade Cabinet design. The legend is real, or at least as real as they can make it, as they have created a charging hub that looks like the fictitious long-lost arcade game from the 1980s that's said to have mind-altering properties. Ready to sit on your desk and glow while it charges up to five items through USB slots on the back. We have the finer details and some product shots for you to check out, as the charger is up for pre-order right now for $220.

Charging With a Creepy Kind of Power With The Polybius Arcade Cabinet Charging Hub

Legends tell of the Polybius machine appearing in arcades without warning, captivating players with its hypnotic pull before disappearing just as suddenly. The story sparked decades of fascination across gaming culture, becoming one of the medium's most talked-about urban myths. Created as the perfect companion to Numskull Designs' Quarter Arcade range of officially licensed ¼ scale cabinets, the hub blends seamlessly into arcade-inspired setups while remaining versatile enough for everyday use.

Its clean, minimalist silhouette fits effortlessly into contemporary homes, gaming rooms, offices, and collector display areas. The Polybius Charging Hub offers a practical solution for powering today's gaming and entertainment devices while paying subtle homage to one of arcade culture's most intriguing mysteries. Bringing the Polybius name into a modern gaming setup, the Polybius Charging Hub delivers intelligent multi-device charging for players and collectors. Capable of powering up to five devices simultaneously, it keeps gaming spaces organized and running without clutter or downtime. Charges up to five devices simultaneously

Compatible with USB-A to USB-C devices, including phones, controllers, and accessories

1 × 2.5A port and 4 × 1.8A ports

Dynamic charging up to 10A total when fewer ports are in use

Multi-plug AC adapter included with UK, US, and EU options

Intelligent device detection and optimized power delivery

Advanced safety protection against overcharge and overload

Modular, adaptable design

Sleek, minimalist finish suitable for any environment

Built for high-demand everyday use

Designed to complement the Quarter Arcade collection

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