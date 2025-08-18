Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Kal-Elf, Kryptonite Spectrum

Kal-Elf, The New Imp, To Debut In Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #4

Kryptonite Superman #1 was the only DC Comics title to appear in the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List this past week. Writer W Maxwell Prince posted to Instagram, saying "A big thank you to everyone who read our first Superman issue. Issues 2 and 3 come next. And then, on account of how numbers tend to work, Issue 4 releases (in November.) And now that its cover is live for the world to see, I can say: Hey, Issue 4 features the debut of an all-new character. From the 5th Dimension. Superman's very own Bat-Mite: KAL-ELF. He's v cute and v powerful. Herewith the main cover by @martinmorazzo and @chris_o_halloran , @martinmorazzo character design, variants by @mikechoiart and @jeferreyra …" This is Super-Mite via Ice Cream Man…

"…and my early concept sketch for the little guy, which was just a small Superman with two safety pins on his underwear. Thank Rao for Martín. See ya next month for Issue 2 and its own canonical debut: Cobalt Kryptonite."

Here are the listings for what's coming…

SUPERMAN THE KRYPTONITE SPECTRUM #2 (OF 5)

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND ICE CREAM MAN PRESENTS: SUPES-ZILLA! This colorful cruise through a cornucopia of curious new Kryptonites continues! After last issue's timey-wimey race against (or was it toward?) the clock, Superman (with Batman's help!) is left to deal with the sizable effects of cobalt Kryptonite. Watch in awe as the Man of Steel grows, grows…and grows some more, bringing us the Kal-El kaiju comic of our collective dreams! What's happened to the fortress? Why is Supes-zilla so angry? And what on earth is Chemo doing here? Find out in this guest-filled romp from the creative team behind Ice Cream Man–in a story only they could possibly tell. Featuring Wonder Woman, John Stewart, Atom Smasher, and the introduction of Linda, Queen of Spreadsheets and Pivot Tables. Retail: $5.99 9/10/2025

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

W. MAXWELL PRINCE AND MARTIN MORAZZO TAKE SUPERMAN TO EVEN WEIRDER HEIGHTS! Superboy and Captain Marvel ride the rickety roller coaster (literally!) through the many-hued amusement park of motley meteoroids that is the Kryptonite Spectrum! With Superman now a bit…shorter in the tooth…the Boy of Yesterday must team up with a truly Marvelous friend in a story for the ages…for all ages! What, exactly, is Nostalgia Springs? And what do Toyman and Sivana have to do with it? Find out in this great adventure–chock-full of crayons, Kryptonites, and a cruise through comics chronology! Retail: $5.99 10/8/2025

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

EVERYTHING IS ABOUT TO CHANGE! Superman finds himself somewhere over the rainbow in this landmark issue–featuring the debut of a brand-new, canon-changing, sure-to-be-essential-for-all-time character! (At the very least, he's awfully cute!) What never happened to the Man of Tomorrow? The answer awaits in a form-bending, head-spinning, myxed-up melee of mites, men, and multicolored meteoroids. It's a major milestone for our magnificent medium–with two added dimensions for extra support! $5.99 11/12/2025

