Kelley Jones Draws Sandman: Dream Of A Thousand Cats, Again

Kelley Jones drew two episodes of Sandman, issues 17 and 18, Calliope and Dream Of A Thousand Cats, as part of the Dream Country arc, before drawing the Seasons Of Mist arc. And it is Dream Of A Thousand Cats that has stood the ages, is the most loved and led to tattoos. With the Sandman Netflix series on the way, there is clearly a desire (as it were) for more Sandman and new representations of old Sandman. And Kelley Jones just posted to Facebook, over thirty years after the publication of the original, writing "Cover for upcoming Sandman book with 'Dream of a Thousand Cats' included."

Well now, isn't that a thing? Dream OF A Thousand Cats begins with a small, white cat being called by another cat to sneak away from her house one night. They speak of an event in a graveyard that they do not want to miss. When they arrive, they see that many cats are already there and a Siamese cat comes to tell her story. That a long time ago, she met a tom-cat, who became her lover. Eventually, she gave birth to several kittens. Her human owners were not pleased, and the male owner put the kittens in a bag bound to a rock, and threw them off a bridge into a river. Traumatized by the callous murder of her kittens, the Siamese becomes disillusioned with human beings and ultimately rejects the life of a pampered pet. Dream, in the form of a cat, presents her with a vision of an alternative reality where cats are huge and humans are merely their playthings, tiny servants which groom their bodies and which the cats can kill at their leisure. A man ruined that world by informing the humans that their dreams will shape the world. Enough humans listened to make the vision a reality. Upon waking, the cat undertakes a spiritual quest for justice. She preaches her vision to motley assortments of housecats around the world, hoping that if she can make enough cats believe in and dream of this reality, the world will change to conform to their dreams. Something that seems an impossibility…