LATE: Marvel Knights: The World To Come, Now Even More In The Future
It probably shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Marvel Knights: The World To Come is rather late, especially given that the book is drawn by Joe Quesada, who, like Jim Lee, is running an entire comic book publishing company at the same time. But hey, it is a story set in the future. Now it is just closer to that future.
Marvel Knights: The World To Come #6 was solicited for the fifth of November, but has now been delayed until the 15th of January 2026. Also, Marvel Knights: The World To Come #5, solicited for the 15th of October, is now scheduled for the fourth of December. And #4, which should have come out on the 17th of September, is now scheduled for the 13th of November. The next planned issue to be out is Marvel Knights: The World To Come #3, next week, after being delayed from the 13th of August. We'll gte there eventually I am sure.,..
- MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3 (OF 6)
STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)
WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA
VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
The most shocking story of 2025 goes from Wakanda to New York City as some of T'Challa's history is revealed for the first time in the wake of his death. The key to saving the future lies in both T'Challa's past and the past of the man who will destroy the world!
40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
- MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4 (OF 6)
STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)
WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA
VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI
VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA
RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE
• The full scope of this vision comes into focus as the whole of the Marvel Universe faces THE WORLD TO COME.
• Do not underestimate Ketema.
• The world is all tied up in a knot and the only solution may be blowing the whole damned thing up.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
- MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #5 (OF 6)
STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)
WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA
STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF
VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA
THE WORLD'S END?!
• The fate of the world is in Ketema's hands, and that's not a place you want it to be.
• WHAT HAPPENED TO THE HEROES?!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99
- MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6
Story by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & JOE QUESADA
Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST
Art by JOE QUESADA
THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE MINISERIES EVENT OF THE DECADE!
T'Challa and Ketema go head-to-head, and it's not just Wakanda hanging in the balance, it's the whole world! The celebration of Marvel Knights comes to its culmination and conclusion in grand fashion!