Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: late, marvel knights, World To Come

LATE: Marvel Knights: The World To Come, Now Even More In The Future

LATE: Marvel Knights: The World To Come Is Now Set Even More In The Future

It probably shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Marvel Knights: The World To Come is rather late, especially given that the book is drawn by Joe Quesada, who, like Jim Lee, is running an entire comic book publishing company at the same time. But hey, it is a story set in the future. Now it is just closer to that future.

Marvel Knights: The World To Come #6 was solicited for the fifth of November, but has now been delayed until the 15th of January 2026. Also, Marvel Knights: The World To Come #5, solicited for the 15th of October, is now scheduled for the fourth of December. And #4, which should have come out on the 17th of September, is now scheduled for the 13th of November. The next planned issue to be out is Marvel Knights: The World To Come #3, next week, after being delayed from the 13th of August. We'll gte there eventually I am sure.,..

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

The most shocking story of 2025 goes from Wakanda to New York City as some of T'Challa's history is revealed for the first time in the wake of his death. The key to saving the future lies in both T'Challa's past and the past of the man who will destroy the world!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A) WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL The most shocking story of 2025 goes from Wakanda to New York City as some of T'Challa's history is revealed for the first time in the wake of his death. The key to saving the future lies in both T'Challa's past and the past of the man who will destroy the world! 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #4 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• The full scope of this vision comes into focus as the whole of the Marvel Universe faces THE WORLD TO COME.

• Do not underestimate Ketema.

• The world is all tied up in a knot and the only solution may be blowing the whole damned thing up.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A) WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE • The full scope of this vision comes into focus as the whole of the Marvel Universe faces THE WORLD TO COME. • Do not underestimate Ketema. • The world is all tied up in a knot and the only solution may be blowing the whole damned thing up. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #5 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA

STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE WORLD'S END?!

• The fate of the world is in Ketema's hands, and that's not a place you want it to be.

• WHAT HAPPENED TO THE HEROES?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A) WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA THE WORLD'S END?! • The fate of the world is in Ketema's hands, and that's not a place you want it to be. • WHAT HAPPENED TO THE HEROES?! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6

Story by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & JOE QUESADA

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by JOE QUESADA

THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE MINISERIES EVENT OF THE DECADE!

T'Challa and Ketema go head-to-head, and it's not just Wakanda hanging in the balance, it's the whole world! The celebration of Marvel Knights comes to its culmination and conclusion in grand fashion!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!