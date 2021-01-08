Liam Sharp's Creator-Owned Comic Looking For A Home

Liam Sharp is a comic book creator – but also publisher. Under the Mam Tor Publishing label, he published my own comic book Chase Variant in the Event Horizon anthology, later collected by Image Comics. He co-founded the multi-media comic publisher Madefire. And he got an apology from Patty Jenkins for missing his name off the "special thanks" credit list on the recent Wonder Woman 1994 movie.

Last night, Liam Sharp tweeted the following "I've never shared this before, but it's from a creator-owned story I've been working on that will one day be looking for a home. It's a way-off dream project, but consider this the most premature sneaky peek of all time…"

Some folk noticed a possible Conan The Barbarian influence, leading Liam to reply "This will shock some people. I turned down my dream job – Conan – to draw Wonder Woman. She seemed more relevant to me at the time, and I thought it would challenge me. Looking back I know it was the right call, but one day I still want to draw a Conan story. Always have."

Marvel? Time to write that e-mail…

Liam Sharp made his debut in the 1980s for the science fiction comic 2000 AD after a year's apprenticeship with Don Lawrence, artist on the Dutch comic Storm. His works included Judge Dredd, the origin of Finn, ABC Warriors before moving to Marvel UK to draw the mini-series Death's Head II and create mature readers comic Bloodseed. He then worked for US publishers on the likes of X-Men, Hulk, Spider-Man, Venom, Man-Thing, Superman, Batman and Spawn: The Dark Ages. He co-created the Wildstorm series The Possessed with Geoff Johns and the DC Vertigo comic Testament with Douglas Rushkoff, before launching the Madefire motion comic book publisher. So that creator-owned comic book is going to come out one way or another at some point – this is what Liam Sharp does.