Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Embo Lives with Hasbro's New Star Wars: The Black Series Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro expands Star Wars: The Black Series with Embo, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The 6-inch Star Wars Embo figure features premium articulation, detailed deco, and his removable weaponized hat.

Embo comes armed with his signature bowcaster and two melee weapons, marking his Black Series debut.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order The Black Series Embo now for $27.99 ahead of a Summer 2026 release.

Hasbro is continuing to grow its 6" Star Wars: The Black Series lineup with even more fan-favorite bounty hunters and warriors arriving from across the galaxy. One of the newest additions is Embo, who is making his long-awaited debut in The Black Series with a figure inspired by his appearance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu. Hasbro has faithfully captured the legendary mercenary with impressive articulation, detailed deco, and his signature removable hat that can be used as a weapon. Embo also comes equipped with his trusted bowcaster, along with two melee weapons, and the only thing he is missing is his canine companion.

This bounty hunter is featured in that signature Black Series window-box packaging with mural-style character artwork on the side panel. Collectors can build up their The Mandalorian collection display with the new Star Wars: The Black Series Embo figure, priced at $27.99. Pre-orders are already on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers with a scheduled Summer 2026 release. If you need more Embo action in your collection, be sure also to check out the upcoming Star Wars: The Vintage Collection version for more fun in 3.75" scale.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EMBO

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 |Pre-Order on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026) This figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU™ — a great addition to your collection."

"This is Embo's debut in THE BLACK SERIES 6-inch scale, featuring premium articulation, design, and deco. His signature hat, which can be hurled at adversaries, is removable. Embo comes with his trusty bowcaster — a weapon he is quick to deploy against his targets — as well as 2 melee weapons. Display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring mural character art on the side panel."

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