Marvel 616 Day, Alex Maleev, Venom, Karazishi Botan, Brooklyn & Ramen

Everyone seems to be getting involved in Marvel 616 Day, including the most unlikely of subjects. Take Karazishi Botan, a Ramen Diner helmed by Ramen Master "Foo" Kanegae, in Brooklyn, whose Instagram is being followed by Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski. They just announced for Monday, the 16th of June, Marvel 616 Day, as well as their 5th anniversary, a Marvel Collaboration menu, with an original Venom print by Alex Maleev:

Limited to 50 bowls only

Featuring RAMEN No.500 by Chef Foo Kanegae

3-part course: PROLOGUE / INFECTION / VENOM

Dessert by @cbyc.ny

Superpowered drinks like the Punisher Highball or Frozen Deadpool or…?

Tickets required — $70 per person, Must be purchased in advance

Includes food + one drink of your choice

Purchase in person only at Karazishi Botan during business hours. No phone calls. No emails. No exceptions.

Come hungry, leave heroic.

ONE RULE: NO EATING PEOPLE.

They are not alone, Summit Comics And Games stores of Lansing and Fort Wayne, Michigan, are offering the following;

16% OFF Marvel graphic novels, trades, back issues (under $20), and statues

FREE copy of Marvel Rivals #1 (limit 1, while supplies last)

Buy 1 Get 1 Marvel Funkos for $6.16

FREE Topps Chrome Marvel Promo Pack (while supplies last)

Collectors Choice Comics of Tempe, Arizona, is doing something very special… they are opening! "For the first time EVER, we're opening the shop on a MONDAY! Monday, JUNE 16TH to be exact, also known as Marvel 616 Day! And we wouldn't just open without a good reason! Stay tuned for our list of announcements that include special Marvel Comics, Topps Marvel Chrome cards release day, special discounts on ALL MARVEL BOOKS storewide & more!"

And State of Comics in Plymouth, Michigan, are launching Marvel's Topps chrome trading cards, saying "Celebrate Marvel 616 Day in style! Dive into the legendary Marvel 616 Universe with the release of the 2025 Marvel Topps Chrome boxes. Score exclusive promo card giveaways and enjoy huge savings on Marvel action figures, graphic novels, collected editions, comics & more! Whether you're a collector or a superfan, there's something for everyone in this multiverse-spanning celebration!"

