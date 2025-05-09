Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, jeph loeb

Marvel Officially Announces X-Men Of Apocalypse by Jeph Loeb

Marvel officially announces X-Men Of Apocalypse sequek series to Age Of Apocalypse from Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo for later this year.

Series launches September 2025, starting with an Alpha issue, then four parts, and an Omega finale.

The story follows AoA X-Men as they cross into the main Marvel Universe after their reality survived Apocalypse.

Jeph Loeb returns for the 30th anniversary, promising classic characters, bold new art, and high stakes action.

He does seem to love a sequel from something thirty years ago, doesn't he? Jeph Loeb, fresh from The Last Halloween and H2SH is back at Marvel Comics with Simone Di Meo for an Age Of Apocalypse sequel, X-Men Of Apocalypse, starting in September with a new six-issue series, an Alpha, and Omega, and four issues in between. mirroring the original, with a prelude in Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 next month, where Loeb and Di Meo team up for the one-shot's special Revelations Backup story."

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale 9/3 X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 4)

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale November 2025 "THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE CRASH INTO THE MAIN MARVEL UNIVERSE! A dystopian future created when Charles Xavier was killed, AGE OF APOCALYPSE is home to a wartorn group of X-Men led by Magneto. In order to free their Earth from Apocalypse's cruel reign, they were willing to sacrifice their very existence—or so they thought! The main timeline was restored, Apocalypse was defeated, but their world lived on! Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover's explosive finale, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE reignites the mission of this iconic reality's X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe's survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both team's destinies!

"Thirty years ago, THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE took the comics world by storm and I was lucky enough to be part of it," Loeb shared. "There were new characters! New designs! Heroes who were villains and villains who were heroes! Now, for the 30th anniversary, an all-new, all-different story with spectacular art by Simone Di Meo brings us to this uncanny team that shouldn't even exist — and they are coming here! Join Gambit, Sabretooth & Wild Child, Blink, Forge and Morph and more as they try to save one universe without dooming another!" "Working with a legend like Jeph is really exciting," Di Meo said. "I've known his work for years along with the great impact it's had on this industry and I'm really honored. Beyond that, I've really found a friend and someone who's passionate about his work so it's really nice to work with him, Marvel and Tom [Brevoort] together day by day trying to build the best book of my career. "Being able to touch a legendary story like Age of Apocalypse is unexpected for me, that event has an important place in Marvel history, and being able to enter it and give my own take is absolutely incredible. I'm giving my all to make all the readers happy, from the longtime fans who loved the event in the '90s and the new ones who I hope can become just as passionate about it. I'm excited and nervous at the same time!"

What's next… Ultimates 4?

