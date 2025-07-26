Mike Deodato & Elton John do Ultimate Oz in AWA October 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: elton john, mike deodato

Mike Deodato, Cullen Bunn and Sir Elton John do Ultimate Oz in AWA's October 2025 solicits and solicitations

Cullen Bunn, Larry King and Mike Deodato are creating the Ultimate Oz Universe from AWA in November, starting with the first volume, The Lost Lands, with an introduction and musical elements to the graphic novel by Sir Elton John. All part of AWA's October 2025 solicits and solicitations, including the Gaya one-shot by Kathryn Murdoch, Michael Coast and Keron Grant. Yes that Murdoch, married to James. As well as more Illuminati from Charlamagne That God and They Choose Violence.

ULTIMATE OZ UNIVERSE TP VOL 01 THE LOST LANDS

AWA

AUG250559

(W) Cullen Bunn, Larry King (A) Mike Deodato (CA) David Aja

OZ. You think you know the whole story. You don't. What you've seen in the movies is only a

small percentage of the story. There is so much more to explore in the universe created by L. Frank Baum-so many regions to visit, so many fascinating characters to meet, so much history to learn, so many stories to tell. With Ultimate OZ Universe: The Lost Lands, writers Cullen Bunn and Larry King and artist Mike Deodato Jr. introduce you to a version of this amazing fantasy realm you have never seen before-a universe that is deeper, richer, and more exciting than you've ever imagined-through modern takes on the classic tales that reintroduce legacy characters-Dorothy, Toto, Tin Woodman, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion-and introduce a host of fascinating new characters who will quickly capture your heart-Jack Pumpkinhead, Princess Ozma, Glinda the Good, Tip, Sawhorse, and Hungry Tiger. A new chapter begins. The secrets of OZ await! Includes interactive elements and a foreword by music legend Elton John.

In Shops: Nov 12, 2025

GAYA (ONE SHOT)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

AUG250560

(W) Kathryn Murdoch, Michael Coast (A / CA) Keron Grant

Continuing Protopias, the new science-fiction anthology series from Futurific Studios (PBS's A Brief History of the Future) and AWA that explores the many possible futures that can come to pass as we try to make the right choices in imperfect realities. When a maverick biochemist's groundbreaking research into fungal networks inadvertently grants her extraordinary powers to tap into nature, she transforms into "Mother Nature," a force of vengeance against humanity's exploitation of the planet. As her methods escalate, it's up to her family to lead her down a path toward redemption and hope before it's too late.

In Shops: Oct 22, 2025

ILLUMINATI #4 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA

AUG250561

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Denys Cowan (CA) Kyle Baker

Charlamagne Tha God presents: ILLuminati #4, a supernatural thriller that shines a light on the most enduring conspiracy of our day: The Black Illuminati. Lily has successfully tracked down the people responsible for her sister Jackie's death. Too bad they know exactly how to tempt her to join their side. Meanwhile, Jackie's ghost has teamed up with Lily's former coconspirator, Michael, to use more direct, and much bloodier, methods to bring down the cabal.

In Shops: Oct 01, 2025

THEY CHOOSE VIOLENCE #5 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH (MR)

AWA

AUG250562

AUG250563 – THEY CHOOSE VIOLENCE #5 (OF 5) CVR B FERGUSON HOMAGE (MR)

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Mauricio Campetella (CA) Rahzzah

The shocking conclusion of the controversial revenge thriller! Laneka, Deidre, and Karen – three HBCU besties turned killers in the name of racial justice – have taken their copycat killer captive, and he's not at all what they expected. As they learn who he is and how he came to be who he is, the trio are forced to consider everything they've done in a new light.

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

