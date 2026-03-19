Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, Dead Souls, gun honey

More And More And More Conan in Titan Comics' June 2026 Full Solicits

Conan in Titan Comics' June 2026 solicits as well as Gun Honey, Dead By Daylight:, Diablo, Henchman, Dark Souls, War Of The Worlds and manga

Article Summary June 2026 Titan Comics solicits packed with new Conan releases, omnibus editions, and classic reprints

Gun Honey, Blade Runner, Doctor Who, Dark Souls, and Diablo continue with new issues and hard-hitting story arcs

Dive into manga and graphic novels including ATOM: The Beginning, Geniearth, and horror title Strange Pictures

Extra highlights include War of the Worlds: Thunder Child, Peanuts classics, and Star Wars Insider features

More Conan than ever before, new and old, for Titan Comics' June 2026 solicits and solicitations, along with Gun Honey, Blade Runner, Doctor Who, Dead By Daylight:, Dablo, Henchman, Dark Souls, War Of The Worlds, Little Nightmares, Snoopy and more and more manga…

Gun Honey Doubles Down #1 (of 4)

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ang Hor Kheng

FC, 32pp, $4.99, In shops: June 10, 2026 When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles – and make sure the right man dies.

COVER A: STANLEY 'ARTGERM' LAU

COVER B: ADAM HUGHES VARIANT

COVER C: COSPLAY TRADE CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

COVER D: ANG HOR KHENG VARIANT

COVER E: RARE TEMPTER WRAPAROUND NUDE / CLOTHED BAGGED VARIANT ($10.00)

COVER F: YASMINE VARIANT

COVER G: COSPLAY TRADING CARD BAGGED VARIANT ($10.00)

COVER H: YASMINE NUDE FOIL BAGGED VARIANT ($16.99)

COVER I: ADAM HUGHES FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

COVER J: STANLEY 'ARTGERM' LAU VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER K: ADAM HUGHES VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER L: STANLEY 'ARTGERM' LAU INKS VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER M: STANLEY 'ARTGERM' LAU COPIC CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

Conan The Barbarian #32

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Doug Braithwaite

FC, 32pp, $4.99, In shops: June 24, 2026 A mysterious woman with an even more mysterious mission hires Conan to be her bodyguard on a sacred task across forbidden lands. Is any reward worth the risk? The Cimmerian is about to find out…

COVER A: NICK PERCIVAL

COVER B: DOUG BRAITHWAITE VARIANT

COVER C: CROM VARIANT

COVER D: NICK PERCIVAL FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

COVER E: NICK PERCIVAL VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

COVER F: DOUG BRAITHWAITE VIRGIN VARIANT

Conan The Barbarian & Dragonero #2 (of 7)

(W) Luca Enoch, Stefano Vietti

(A) Lorenzo Nutti

FC, 32pp, $4.99, In shops: June 10, 2026 Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds.

COVER A: FERNANDO DAGNINO

COVER B: LORENZO NUTI VARIANT

COVER C: FERNANDO DAGNINO FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

COVER D: FERNANDO DAGNINO VIRGIN VARIANT

Conan The Barbarian: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol 8

(W) Christopher Priest

(A) Valdis "Val" Semekis

FC, 624pp, $125.00, In shops: June 2, 2026 As the Devourer reveals his final gambit, drawing upon the power of the Elder Gods, Conan must seek aid from one whose name even he dreads: Thulsa Doom! Also featuring the return of Red Sonja, the acclaimed 'Heku Trilogy' and early work by Andy Kubert, this is one Omnibus you don't want to miss! By Crom!

REGULAR EDITION COVER: W. JOHNSON & GEOFF ISHERWOOD

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: ARMANDO GIL

The Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged Vol. 1

(W) Roy Thomas

(A) Barry Windsor-Smith, John Buscema

FC, 144pp, $19.99, In shops: June 16, 2026 The Savage Sword of Conan returns like never before! Featuring classic tales from the pen of Robert E. Howard: The Frost Giant's Daughter, Tower of the Elephant, The Devil in Iron, Shadows in Zamboula, and an amazing lineup of remastered extras!

REGULAR EDITION COVER: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: BORIS VALEJO

The Savage Sword Of Conan: Reforged #5

(W) Roy Thomas

(A) John Buscema

FC, 64pp, $9.99, In shops: June 17, 2026 Prepare to embark on one of Robert E. Howard's greatest Conan adventures ever: "People of the Black Circle!"

With a kidnapped queen in tow, Conan battles through rival conspirators, treacherous sorcerers, and hideous monsters to confront the biggest threat of all – the dark magic of the vicious Black Seers!

COVER A: ALAN QUAH

COVER B: EARL NOREM VARIANT

COVER C: ALAN QUAH VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER D: EARL NOREM FOIL VARIANT ($19.99)

The Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 8

(W) Roy Thomas, Michael Fleisher

(A) Gary Kwapisz, Ernie Chan, John Buscema

BW, 1056pp, $150.00, In shops: June 23, 2026 The eighth volume in this popular Omnibus series features the return of Captain Bor'agh Sharaq and the resurrection of the Devourer of Souls! Also featuring unseen bonus material and an all-new introduction from Conan comics legend Gary Kwapisz. Collecting: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #102-116; Marvel Comics Super Special (1977) #35.

REGULAR EDITION COVER: STEPHEN HICKMAN

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus: To Lose is to Win #2 (of 4)

(W) Nancy A. Collins

(A) Mariano Taibo

FC, 32pp, $4.99, In shops: June 3, 2026 In Tokyo, Private Eye and ex-marine Mead has been hired by Madame Nomura, matriarch of a powerful Yakuza clan, to investigate the murder of her two daughters. Meanwhile, Mead's partner Stix – an ex-combat model REPLICANT has been recruited by a corporation called Cheshire to guard three of its most valuable scientists, who are working to manufacture bootleg Replicants. The Tyrell Corporation, learning of Cheshire's ambitions, has dispatched a Blade Runner called Rumika to destroy the Cheshire facility.

COVER A: JOSE BEROY

COVER B: GUILLERMO SANA VARIANT

COVER C: PIOTR KOWALSKI VARIANT

COVER D: JOSE BEROY VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

Dead By Daylight: The Hillbilly #3 (of 4)

(W) Derek Fridolfs

(A) Dean Kotz, Alison Hu

FC, 32pp, $4.99, In shops: June 10, 2026 Pulled deeper into the corruption of the local PD, despair settles like a heavy fog over Officer Hollis – but he's not the only one trapped in the dark. All chains eventually break, and when the man named "Boy" finds himself free from his shackles, the destruction can begin.

COVER A: ANDREA OLIMPIERI

COVER B: LIZZIE STYLES VARIANT

COVER C: ILAN SHEADY GORY BAGGED VARIANT ($6.99)

COVER D: ANDREA OLIMPIERI VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

Diablo Dawn of Hatred #3 (of 4)

(W) Cullen Bunn

(A) Daniele Serra, Jovanna Plata, Giusi Lo Piccolo

FC, 32pp, $4.99, In shops: June 17, 2026 Cast out by Akarat and abandoned by his tribe, Derris wanders the wasteland. He has no weapons, no armor, and his only companion is Vrexia. Despite their conflict, the pair must find a way to work together if they are going to survive the hordes of Fallen who stalk their every step.

COVER A: ALAN QUAH

COVER B: NICK MARINKOVICH VARIANT

COVER C: DEV PRAMANIK VARIANT

COVER D: ALAN QUAH VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER E: ALAN QUAH INKS CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

COVER F: NICK MARINKOVICH FOIL VARIANT ($14.99)

Rafael Garcia: Henchman #4 (of 4)

(W) Peter Murrieta, David Schrader

(A) Ben Herrera

FC, 32pp, $4.99, In shops: June 24, 2026 Rafa and Lita hook up like a plot twist from a bad sitcom, only to have her boyfriend show up the next morning with a suspiciously well-timed espresso and a very dramatic, "Did I say boyfriend? I meant fiancé."

So when Rafa and Kyle run into this fiancé on Raf's first mission for Maverick as a new squad leader, will Rafa save this guy's ass, or step aside and solve his Lita problems the easy way? And… the ugly and dangerous truth about the supervillain in charge – what's Maverick's big secret?

COVER A: VILCHEZ SUSPIRIA

COVER B: BEN HERRERA VARIANT

COVER C: VILCHEZ SUSPIRIA VIRGIN CARDSTOCK VARIANT ($6.99)

Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning #1-4 Pack

(W) George Mann

(A) Maan House

FC, 128pp, $19.99, In shops: July 15, 2026 Hope is a fleeting feeling for the Knights of Mourning. But the knightly order are willing to bet everything on their last chance of salvation. Limited to 600 copies, this special pack collects #1–4 of Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning, featuring four intense covers from four amazing artists.

COVER ARTISTS: BJORN BARENDS, RAYMOND GAY, ITO, REZA AFSHAR

The War of the Worlds: Thunder Child

(W) Matthew Hardy, Rob Jones

(A) Kevin Castaniero, Simon Gough

HC, FC, 144pp, $24.99, In shops: June 2, 2026 The War of the Worlds: Thunder Child follows the exploits of the crew of the eponymous ironclad torpedo ram, the HMS Thunder Child. Set alongside the events of H.G. Wells' classic novel, the story unfolds against a backdrop of strange occurrences and creeping terror, building toward the Thunder Child's final heroic showdown with the invaders from Mars.

REGULAR EDITION COVER: TIM DOWLER

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: NORM KONYU

Doctor Who: The Prison Paradox

(W) Dan Watters

(A) Sami Kivelä

TP, FC, 112pp, $17.99, In shops: June 16, 2026 The Doctor and Belinda star in a spectacular new adventure as they encounter new foes and new friends aboard an inescapable prison facility in a forgotten part of the universe. The Doctor continues his adventures through time and space alongside a team of allies from across the universe, fellow prisoners held captive in a maximum security space prison! Each has a story to tell and a role to play in uncovering the mysteries of their incarceration. Collects issues #1-4.

COVER: NIPUNI

Little Nightmares: Descent to Nowhere Vol. 1

(W) Lonnie Nadler

(A) Dennis Menheere

FC, 112pp, $17.99, In shops: June 30, 2026 A doleful detective takes one last chance to fight against the corruption that threatens to drown her. A little girl, lost in the depths of a terrible dungeon. Answers and escape lie within the insidious darkness, but is it possible to step into the shadows and survive unchanged? Collects issues #1-4 plus exclusive behind-the-scenes content showcasing how the story and artwork was developed.

REGULAR EDITION COVER: DENNIS MENHEERE

DIRECT MARKET EDITION COVER: COVER: SWEENEY BOO

Peanuts: Your Choice, Snoopy

(W/A) Charles M. Schulz

BW, 128pp, $7.99, In shops July 7, 2026 The 21st book in the series features 125 pages of classic strips from 1967. Featuring many classic characters, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Frieda, Sally, Schroeder and Woodstock. Join them as they navigate their way through school, the complexities of baseball, the Great Pumpkin and the world of the forever unseen grown-ups and their crazy rules.

COVER: CHARLES M. SCHULZBOOKS



Star Wars Insider: The High Republic: Survivors of the Stormwall

(W) Lydia Kang, Alyssa Wong

(A) Jake Lunt Davies

FC, 112pp, $24.99, In shops: June 30, 2026 Following the destruction of Starlight Beacon and the expansion of Marchion Ro's galaxy-splitting Stormwall, the crew of the Aurie, a lone Republic Longbeam, find themselves lost in the Occlusion Zone. Meanwhile, a Jedi Padawan searches for a route through the impenetrable barrier.

COVER: STANDARD EDITION

ATOM: The Beginning Vol. 14

(W/A) Osamu Tezuka

BW, 192pp, $12.99, In shops: June 2, 2026 As trust fractures and secrets unravel, Volume 14 thrusts our heroes into their most harrowing confrontation yet. When Moriya takes control of a packed robot tournament—holding spectators hostage in a shocking public spectacle—the world is forced to reckon with buried truths. Demand for government accountability roars while Tenma, Ochanomizu, and A106 race against the clock to stop catastrophe and uncover the mystery binding them all.

COVER: OSAMU TEZUKA

The One. Later On… Vol. 1

(W) Nahaato

(A) Nariie Shinichirou, Kazutomo Miya

BW, 176pp, $12.99, In shops: June 9, 2026 Wazu's life was forever changed when he was rejected by the hero's party and forced to leave his hometown. Once a weak, ordinary boy, he spent two years training alone in the mountains to prove his worth. An epic tale of heartbreak, strength, and adventure – follow a young man's journey of self-discovery as he returns to a world that has moved on.

COVER: NARIIE SHINICHIROU & KAZUTOMO MIYA

Geniearth Vol. 1

(W/A) Rensuke Oshikiri

BW, 208pp, $12.99, In shops: June 16, 2026 In a world divided by power, Geniearth takes you on a high-stakes sci-fi adventure where society is torn apart by a new genetic phenomenon. One in every thousand people gains incredible abilities and the "New Humans" declare themselves superior to "Old Humans." A violent uprising sparks a brutal civil war that threatens the planet – until a mysterious Old Human appears who may be the only hope to stop it.

COVER: RENSUKE OSHIKIRI

Strange Pictures Vol. 1

(W) Uketsu

(A) Kikou Aiba

BW, 160pp, $12.99, In shops: June 23, 2026 The chilling manga adaptation of Uketsu's bestselling horror phenomenon, brought to life by artist Kikou Aiba. For fans of Junji Ito: this eerie mystery unravels in chilling childlike sketches and obscure clues that will haunt you long after the last page. From Japan's breakout horror sensation comes a chilling new manga experience. A pregnant woman's doodles on her husband's blog conceal a dire warning. A doodle from a child about to commit a horrific crime. A murder victim's final sketch becomes a clue that drags an amateur sleuth into a labyrinth of secrets. Each picture is innocent at first glance – yet when pieced together, they reveal a web of unsolved mysteries and shattered psyches.

COVER: KIKOU AIBA

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