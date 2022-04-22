Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #5 Preview: Mommy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Hulk… the list goes on and on. Many heroes also have Mommy Issues. Batman again, for example. Batman just has a bunch of issues, if we're being perfectly honest. Ms. Marvel fights her mommy to the death in this preview of Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #5… but all isn't what it seems… because Kamala's mommy is a Karen! Wait, no sorry. She's a Qarin. But basically the same thing. She wants to talk to the manager. Check out the preview below.

Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #5

by Samira Ahmed & Andres Genolet & UNASSIGNED & Mashal Ahmed, cover by UNASSIGNED

Ms. Marvel and Qarin face off in this epic finale! Kamala's doppelganger, Qarin, is determined to take over – and ruin – her life. If Ms. Marvel can't stop her, with some help from Bruno and Nadia Van Dyne, is this the end of Ms. Marvel – for good?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620156300511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620156300521 – MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT 5 RICH VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.