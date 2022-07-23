New Fantastic Four Team, Ryan North and… Matthew Southworth?

Fantastic Four time! Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was attended by EIC C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom and a lineup of creators including Christopher Cantwell, Jonathan Hickman, Ram V, and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing came together to reveal news… including the new Fantastic Four team launching in November.

NEW CREATIVE TEAM TAKES THE FANTASTIC FOUR COMICS IN A BOLD NEW DIRECTION

Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con teases an all-new run of FANTASTIC FOUR, launching in November. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information.

That would seem to indicate that Ryan North is the writer, currently teaching us all how to take over the world. And the artist is… Stumptown co-creator and executive producer Matthew Southworth? Who has been working for Marvel on Thunderbolts, Spider-Man and Spider-Girl comic books recently. That's as good a guess as any, right?

But before then, we have some Fantastic Four #47 artwork from the Judgment Day crossover by Juan Cabal and David Pepose which seems to show The Thing reprising the Hulk in Secret Wars… and Sue Storm getting psychedelic.

FANTASTIC FOUR #47 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220784

(W) David Pepose (A) Juan Cabal (CA) CAFU

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN!

The Taking of Baxter 1-2-3-4 begins now! With judgment looming over the Marvel Universe, Reed Richards has locked himself in his Think Tank in search of answers. But with the fate of humanity on the line, what happens when OUBLIETTE MIDAS sets her sights on the Baxter Building? As the Fantastic Four falls before the Exterminatrix's death traps, only one hero remains standing – but if you thought Oubliette was dangerous, it's nothing compared to what the Invisible Woman is capable of. Get ready for Die Hard in the Baxter Building, as we've only got one thing left to say: Yippie-ki-yay, Marvel Universe.

RATED TIn Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: $3.99