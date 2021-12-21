New Women of Marvel Anthology Coming in March

Marvel Comics has announced a new Women of Marvel anthology set to hit stores this March, celebrating the female characters and creators at Marvel in the best way possible: the way that puts a bunch of money in Marvel's pocket. From the press release on Marvel.com, here's what to expect from the new anthology:

This March, WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 will continue the tradition of highlighting Marvel's female heroes in an all-new collection of tales crafted by a lineup of incredible female creators! From seasoned veterans to up-and-coming talent, this cast of writers and artists gives their own spin on beloved heroines, showing the fire, mystery, grace and joy that makes them phenomenal women. Here's some of the WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 adventures you can look forward to… A Squirrel Girl and Black Widow team-up against a maniacal villain in a story that explores the complexities of Super Hero identities by Hugo award winning writer Charlie Jane Anders

An action-packed Shanna the She-Devil and Silver Sable short sees the jungle ladies battle against wild animal poachers by award winning video game script writer Rhianna Pratchett

A dark Jessica Jones tale of compulsion and redemption from celebrated creator Jordie Bellaire and drawn by rising star Zoe Thorogood

A fun-filled page-flipper of Black Cat's greatest failures and latest triumphs by novelist Preeti Chhibber and superstar artists Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage and more!

The Marvel Comics writing debut of artist Mirka Andolfo and much more! Stay tuned for more creative team announcements and don't miss the latest must-have from the Voices pull list when WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 arrives on March 9!

No price listed, but could this possibly be worth less than $7.99? We think not. Check out the mini-solicit below:

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, MIRKA ANDOLFO, JORDIE BELLAIRE, RHIANNA PRATCHETT, PREETI CHHIBBER AND MORE!

Art by ZOE THOROGOOD, JEN BARTEL, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE AND MORE!

Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

On Sale 3/9