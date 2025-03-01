Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ND Stevenson, Nimona

Nimona Creator ND Stevenson Sells Middle Grade Novel Scarlet Morning

Nimona creator ND Stevenson sells rights to his new middle grade illustrated novel Scarlet Morning, for publication this autumn.

Article Summary ND Stevenson unveils a middle-grade novel, Scarlet Morning, a tale of orphans and pirates on a quest.

The book, filled with humor and emotion, explores themes of love and betrayal in a world beyond repair.

Scarlet Morning releases on September 23, 2025, from Quill Tree/Harper Collins, followed by a sequel next fall.

Lumberjanes Book One Hardcover, featuring Stevenson's work, out September 30, 2025, from Boom Studios.

ND Stevenson is best known as the writer and artist of the webcomic and graphic novel Nimona. He is also the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the animated television series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, as well as co-writer of the comic series Lumberjanes. A multiple Eisner Awards winner, as well as a Daytime Emmy Award and a GLAAD Media Award. ND Stevenson has now sold the world English rights to a new middle-grade novel, Scarlet Morning, and an untitled sequel, which she will write and illustrate, to Jennifer Ung at Quill Tree/Harper Collins. Scarlet Morning is described as a "funny and moving, heavily illustrated novel that follows two orphans who set sail with an eccentric crew of pirates to save a blighted world ruined beyond repair." The publication of the first book from Quill Tree is set for the 23rd of September of this year, and the sequel is set for next autumn. ND Stevenson's agent, Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management, negotiated the deal. ND Stevenson says, "I wrote the first draft of this book when I was a teenager, and it's crazy close to my heart. Revisiting it these past few years has gotten me through some tough times. Can't wait for everyone to meet the characters that have lived in my head for almost my whole life."

"From the powerhouse creator of Nimona comes a breathtaking illustrated novel following two orphans who leave the only home they've ever known to sail with an eccentric crew of pirates. Viola and Wilmur have been waiting for their parents for fifteen boring years in the colorless town of Caveat. Their lives are a drudge of salt, trash, pirate stories, and what-ifs . . . until one very stormy night, when Captain Cadence Chase breaks down their door. They cut a deal with the captain: Chase can take their most prized possession, a mysterious book, but only if she takes them, too. After all, if their parents aren't coming, Viola and Wilmur might as well have a grand adventure to find them. Setting sail into the treacherous and beautiful world beyond Caveat, the two inseparable friends must uncover the facts behind legend—and the key to saving all of Dickerson's Sea from obliteration—before the truth tears them apart. Wickedly funny, deeply emotional, and sharply incisive, Scarlet Morning is a tale of love, betrayal, and the extraordinary lengths we'd go to save a world broken beyond repair"

It will also be published a week before the Lumberjanes Book One Hardcover collection from Boom Studios, for the 30th of September 2025.

"Welcome to Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady-Types, where the fun never stops and nothing is quite as it seems! Mal, Molly, April, Ripley, and Jo are the campers of Roanoke cabin, and when they're not busy with earning badges, making s'mores, and other scoutly activities, they're in for the adventure of their lives, exploring the woods around camp and discovering creatures and beasties beyond imagination. Between three-eyed wolves, river monsters, and a mysterious bear woman, there's nothing that can stop these five best friends from having the most amazing summer of their lives, or figuring out what the junk is going on within the magical world of Lumberjanes camp! From writers Shannon Watters (Hollow), ND Stevenson (Nimona, She-Ra), Grace Ellis (Flung Out of Space, Moonstruck), and artists Gus Allen (A Home For Mr. Easter), and Casey Nowak (Girl Town), comes a deluxe hardcover edition of the beloved adventure, plus stories from creators including Faith Erin Hicks, Brittney Williams, Felicia Choo, and more. Start your summer off right with the Lumberjanes! Collects Lumberjanes #1-12."

