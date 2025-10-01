Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane watson, pepe larraz, peter parker

Peter Parker In Space – Venom #250 & Amazing Spider-Man #13 (Spoilers)

Why won't Peter Parker come home? Venom #250 & Amazing Spider-Man #13 both out today from Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Venom #250 and Amazing Spider-Man #13 published by Marvel Comics today, both drop into the events happening over in Imperial, more than any other comics right now. With the Inhumans collapsing the Galactic Council and the Kree/Skrull Empire, this is the reason in previous issues that Peter Parker is stuck in space and can't get home. With Skrull Captain R'gars, also falling foul of the fall of the Empire while he was on a subterfuge mission, against Chitauri and symbiotes.

But even as the Galactic Council and the Kree/Skrull Empire is falling apart, and the battles with symbiote-hosted Chitauri are filling his time…

He does make it to Earth, searching for Venom.

The galactic council and empire still calling Mars by its mutant name, Arakko… but if he can make it, the question might be, why can't Peter Parker do the same? As Rocket Raccoon asks him in Amazing Spider-Man #12…

And as we meet new character Raelith Of The Wretched, thanks to the genius of Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia…

Do we have a new Guardians Of The Galaxy, folks? Good guys, bad guys, everyone pressed into service?

And another excuse for Peter Parker not to go home?

Venom #250 by Al Ewing, Charles Soule, Todd Nauck, Terry Dodson and Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #13 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz are both published by Marvel Comics today.

Venom #250 by Al Ewing, Charles Soule, Todd Nauck, Terry Dodson, Carlos Gomez

THE RETURN OF KNULL!!! Mary Jane Watson is finally in the swing of things as the new Venom host, using their powers in all-new ways to be the hero the symbiote never knew it could be! But as she cleans up the streets of New York, she remains blissfully unaware of the strands of darkness leading off into the darkness of the void. Knull, the creator of all symbiotes, was killed by Eddie Brock. Nothing could bring him back… but Knull rules over nothing. Knull has returned, and word is racing across the stars to the one who took him down before to prepare to do it again. Will Venom be ready? Join us for a huge celebratory issue as ALL-NEW VENOM becomes VENOM once more and shifts back to the legacy numbering with issue #250! Amazing Spider-Man #13 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

SPIDEY & HIS COSMIC FRIENDS! Who is this space-faring Spider-Man, and who is his crew?! You may recognize Rocket Raccoon and may have heard of Symbie. The other companions will have a huge impact on Spider-Man and may hold a key to some mysteries that have been brewing!

