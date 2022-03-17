Punisher War Journal Returns in June as Series of One-Shots

The Punisher may have a new skull, but not everything has changed. Frank Castle continues to write regularly in his diary, and once again, Marvel readers will get the proverbial opportunity to sneak into his bedroom, look under his mattress, take his diary, and read it. So naughty! Yes, the Punisher War Journal is returning starting in June as a series of one-shots. First up is Punisher War Journal: Blitz, written by Torunn Grønbekk with art by Lan "Funky Cold" Medina and a cover by Mahmud Asrar.

In Punisher War Journal: Blitz, The Punisher uses his new status as head of The Hand to go after Hate-Monger. Will Frank Castle put an end to hate once and for all? That remains to be seen. But he will definitely collect $5 per one-shot for Marvel's coffers, and ultimately, that's what's most important. Check out the solicit below and Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations here.

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BLITZ #1

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by JEFF DEKAL

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE TRICK IS TO INVENT A WAR WORTH FIGHTING.

• Finn Fratz knows that if you want people to hate each other, a Banner cannon in the right pair of hands goes a long way. The aging war profiteer earned his spot on the Punisher's kill list well before he adopted the moniker Hate-Monger, but he has proven an elusive man.

• Now, with the Hand at his disposal, Frank Castle is ready to smoke him out. But not only has Hate-Monger gone to ground, he's fighting back. Good for him. It's not going to change anything but the death toll.

• Torunn Grønbekk and Lan Medina join forces to bring you the first of three thrilling tales from between the pages of PUNISHER, exploring Frank's new modus operandi through some of his deadliest missions yet…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99