Seven Secrets Thank FOC It's Sunday, 23rd August

Thank FOC It's Friday. Okay, okay, it's Sunday now. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

The new Umbrella Academy series, You Look Like Death, is launching. How will Netflix season 2 affect sales? Returnable for those stores that order ten copies or more.

IDW launches Goosebumps: Secrets Of The Swamps #1, with a free 1:10 variant, returnable but there's a fee.

The From Hell Master Edition, colour hardcover, is available for the first time from IDW.

The Jupiter's Legacy collections with the Netflix stickers are up for FOC. The TV show is coming…

Stillwater #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Ramon K. Perez, Mike Spicer is launching from Image Comics.

is launching from Image Comics. Nick Spencer and Federico Vincentini have The Sins Of Norman Osborn as part of Amazing Spider-Man Rising Sins.

and have The Sins Of Norman Osborn as part of Amazing Spider-Man Rising Sins. Will Rictor survive Excalibur #12, as X Of Swords is underway? X-Men #12 lifts the lid.

Also in that manner, Giant-Sized X-Men Storm may answer some previously posed questions in Jean Grey…

We get an Immortal Hulk #0 providing context for where the series has ended up.

Iron Man #1 relaunches with Christopher Cantwell and CAFU.

and Thor #7. Just up your numbers now.

Snapshots is ramping up with X-Men.

How did Seven Secrets #1 do? #2 is up with a:10 and 1:25 covers (below)

Heavy #1 finally launches from Vault with Max Bemis and Eryk Donovan.

While DC Comics through UCS, Lunar and Diamond UK has Catwoman #25, the Justice League Death Metal #53 and Batman #99…

