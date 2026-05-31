Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: amp, greatest american hero, House Of Lowther, killswitch, lunar, Massive Indies

Greatest American Hero in AMP's August 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Greatest American Hero gets its second issue in AMP's August 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as the final issue of Killswitch

Greatest American Hero by Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin and Alpert Gecgel gets its second issue in AMP's August 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as the final issue of Killswitch and a second printing for House Of Lowther #1.

GREATEST AMERICAN HERO #2 (OF 5)

(W) Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin (A) Alpert Gecgel (CA) Erwin J Arroza

Ralph's well-meaning but clumsy mission to save his son sparks advice from his too-smart-for-her-own-good granddaughter and pulls him back into the orbit of his ex-wife Pam, who may have her own mess to sort out.

$4.99 8/26/2026

KILLSWITCH #4 (OF 4)

(W) Sophia Banks, Don Handfield (A) Gabriel Ibarra (CA) Erwin J Arroza

The final confrontation! Atlas and Sloan infiltrate Elysium to face Danner Venet—but the tech billionaire reveals a darker secret: he's not Venet at all, but Renaldi, the chip's true inventor, who murdered Venet and stole his life decades ago. Now effectively immortal, Renaldi provides the wealthy elite with the ultimate guilty pleasure: jumping into any body to live out their darkest fantasies with zero consequences. In a desperate gambit, Sloan sacrifices everything to stop him—but when the dust settles, nothing is as it seems. The shocking conclusion!

$4.99 8/19/2026

ORDER #3 (OF 3)

(W/A/CA) Alban Brothers

Radock and his twin brother gamble their last shred of luck on a desperate heist to reach their long-lost mother. With countless lives caught in the crossfire, the brothers must decide what they're willing to sacrifice for a reunion. Will they seize their freedom, or will their defiance end in a shallow grave?

$4.99 8/12/2026

HOUSE OF LOWTHER #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG

(W/A/CA) K Lynn Smith

Back for a second printing! Amp Comics is proud to present an exciting new supernatural/fantasy series from multi-talented writer/artist K Lynn Smith. Kicking off with the first of three double-sized issues. Sawyer Ellis takes a job at the mysterious gothic mansion, the House of Lowther, believing it's just an ordinary janitorial job. But as she settles into her new role, she quickly realizes the place is not only stuck in the past but saturated in the supernatural. She might be a little over her head… $5.99 8/5/2026

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